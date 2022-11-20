Close menu

Welsh club rugby results

Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Welsh rugby

Welsh club rugby results, 17-20 November

Indigo Premiership Group

Llandovery 28-13 Bridgend

Newport 33 - 16 Pontypridd

Cardiff 45 - 0 Swansea

Ebbw Vale 38 - 7 Carmarthen Quins

Admiral National Leagues

Division 1 East

Blaenavon 32 - 5 Senghenydd

Newbridge 28 - 7 Brynmawr

Division 1 West Central

Kenfig Hill 27 - 3 Tondu

Skewen 13 - 13 Ammanford

Division 2 Cup

Group F

Blackwood 22 - 22 Cilfynydd

Division 2 East Central

Caerphilly 5 - 23 Aberdare

Division 2 North

Rhyl & District P - P Wrexham

Colwyn Bay 10 - 17 Newtown

Division 3 East Central

Llanharan P - P CRC Caerdydd

Division 3 North East

Ruthin II 7 - 14 Mold II

Division 4 West Central

Maesteg 36 - 5 Glyncorrwg

Admiral Women's National Leagues

Premier Division

Pontyclun P - P Deri

WRU Women's National Trophies

Cup

Llandaff North P - P Bonymaen

Nelson 34 - 5 Caernarfon

Plate

Burry Port 33 - 24 Whitland

Seven Sisters 15 - 7 Llantwit Fardre

Ynysddu 5 - 45 Lampeter Town

Bowl

CR Cymry Caerdydd 17 - 10 Old Penarthians

Haverfordwest 20 - 0 Porthcawl

Holyhead 5 - 34 Shotton Steel

Pembroke P - P Tondu

Rhyl & District 0 - 101 Abergele

Taffs Well 56 - 0 Blaina

Whitchurch 29 - 20 Cilfynydd Porth

Top Stories