Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Neil Jenkins has worked under coaches Gareth Jenkins, Warren Gatland and Wayne Pivac

Autumn Nations Series: Wales v Australia Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Kicking coach Neil Jenkins has labelled last Saturday's 13-12 defeat to Georgia as one of the darkest days of Welsh rugby he has experienced.

Jenkins says it felt 'horrific' but believes the squad must adopt collective responsibility, with Wales coach Wayne Pivac under pressure ahead of Saturday's game against Australia.

"Of course, we don't want to be in that position," said Jenkins.

"We don't want Wayne in that position, none of us want to be."

Wales face Australia in the final autumn international on Saturday in Cardiff with Pivac needing a convincing win to secure his future in the job ahead of next year's World Cup in France.

On the Georgia defeat, Jenkins added: "You've got to look at yourself, it doesn't matter whether you are playing, coaching, whatever part of the staff you are involved in, and ask if you did enough to win a Test match.

"It's important we collectively - players, staff, everyone - come together quickly, which I think we've done, and turn up on Saturday.

"There's no hiding place. We need to be ready to go."

Jenkins has been involved with the Wales set-up as a player and coach since 1991 and admits this was one of the hardest results he has experienced.

"It's tough, I'm not going to lie. It is incredibly disappointing, which is probably putting it lightly," he added.

"It's one of the darkest days. But you've got to go again. We've got another important Test match on Saturday, and it is important we turn up and front up."

Jenkins revealed he takes defeat just as personally as when he was a player as he described his emotions on Saturday evening.

"It's horrific, absolutely horrific," he added.

"It never gets easier, not that it should do either. I'm a passionate Welshman. I'm desperate for Wales to do well.

"It could be tiddlywinks, I want Wales to win and be successful.

"Whether I'm involved in that or not is irrelevant to me. I want Wales to be successful. I want to win Test matches.

"That's what I'm here for, to be successful and win. I'm desperate to win, starting on Saturday.

Having to bounce back from poor performances is becoming a recurring themes during the Pivac era.

Wales have lost eight out of 11 games in 2022 with victories coming against Scotland, South Africa and Argentina.

Pivac's overall international record since taking over from Warren Gatland after the 2019 World Cup is 13 wins, 19 defeats and a draw.

The latest defeat came eight months after Wales had lost at home to Italy for the first time.

On that occasion, Wales bounced back by becoming the first side to defeat the Springboks in South Africa, although still lost the Test series 2-1.

Pivac's side then lost 55-23 to New Zealand and beat Argentina 20-13 before the Georgian debacle.

"You don't want to be in that position again," said Jenkins.

"That (Italy defeat) was March and this is November, and we are back in the same position again.

"We fronted up in South Africa during the summer, and we fronted up after New Zealand.

"We don't want to keep fronting up because of a poor display or a poor result.

"You want to be building some momentum. We've got no option on Saturday. We need to front up. Everyone."