Ulster assistant coach Dan Soper says injury-plagued Will Addison remains some way off returning to action.

The talented Ireland utility back has not played since suffering a broken leg 13 months which was the latest in a series of injuries in his Ulster stint.

"He'll be a wee bit yet," Soper told Ulster's weekly news conference.

"He's progressing but it's just been a pretty tough injury for him that hasn't progressed as quickly as him and everybody would have hoped."

There had been expectations that the 30-year-old was targeting Friday's United Rugby Championship contest against Zebre as a possible date for his return to action but these hopes have been dashed.

"It's just been a really, really complicated one that they are being very cautious with because of the nature of what it was," added Soper.

"Until they've got that just right, they don't want to let the shackles out."

Addison has played only 26 games for Ulster since moving from Sale in 2018 and has also earned five Ireland caps during his time with the province.

Iain Henderson is expected to return to Ulster action in the near future but may not feature in Friday's game.

Henderson hasn't played since returning home from Ireland's tour of New Zealand in June because of a knee injury, with a later hand injury preventing him from making any Ulster or international appearances so far this season.

The British and Irish Lions lock did train with Ireland during the recent autumn campaign and is back working with the Ulster squad this week.

"He was very close to being on the team sheet and then had a setback which knocked him back," said Soper of Henderson.

"He was doing bits and pieces with Ireland and he's back in with us today. He's really keen to get going."