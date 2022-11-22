Close menu

England v South Africa: Hugh Tizard & Bevan Rodd in contention for Springbok match

Hugh Tizard
Tizard crossed London from Harlequins to rivals Saracens in the summer
Autumn Internationals: England v South Africa
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT
Saracens' uncapped second row Hugh Tizard and Sale prop Bevan Rodd are in a 26-player England squad to prepare to face South Africa on Saturday.

Tizard faces strong competition for a spot in the 23-man matchday squad with Maro Itoje, Jonny Hill, David Ribbans and Alex Coles all options at lock.

The 22-year-old has played in eight Premiership games for table-toppers Saracens this season.

Rodd won the most recent of two caps in last autumn's win over the Springboks.

Flanker Jack Willis, who came on for the final 13 minutes of England's dramatic draw with New Zealand last weekend, has been left out.

Captain Owen Farrell is included after receiving treatment on an apparent leg problem during the match.

Head coach Eddie Jones will announce his squad for the match on Thursday.

Both England and South Africa will attempt to sign off on their autumn series on a high, with only wins against Japan and Italy respectively to show for their efforts so far.

England's 26-man squad for South Africa:

Forwards

Alex Coles, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Tom Curry, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Jonny Hill, Maro Itoje, David Ribbans, Bevan Rodd, Sam Simmonds, Kyle Sinckler, Will Stuart, Hugh Tizard, Billy Vunipola, Mako Vunipola

Backs

Owen Farrell, Tommy Freeman, Jonny May, Jack Nowell, Guy Porter, Henry Slade, Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward, Manu Tuilagi, Jack van Poortvliet, Ben Youngs

Comments

Join the conversation

63 comments

  • Comment posted by davebarnes, today at 18:21

    Here comes another candidate for the slowest back-row in history again.

    Perplexing

  • Comment posted by Mark Myword, today at 18:21

    If the boks lose show some respect and blame the ref. If England lose blame the ref

  • Comment posted by Bigears1968, today at 18:15

    Dombrandt?

    • Reply posted by WPL, today at 18:23

      WPL replied:
      Perhaps he’s dropped temporarily, as was Mako & Billy. Who knows?

  • Comment posted by PP007, today at 18:14

    Will support us all the way, but not feeling confident against the Boks.. Hopefully I'm proved wrong!

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 18:04

    What on earth does Cadan Murley have to do to get a cap? Besides obviously scoring far more tries than any other back in the squad. Nowell must have serious dirt on Eddie to keep being relentlessly awful and still getting picked every game.

  • Comment posted by LGBTPlus Englishperson, today at 18:03

    We English have not shown SA the respect they deserve as World champions. They are clearly angered by this and will play with a point to prove. The Boks will win by 40 odd points regardless of whether Tizard or that Scotland reject, Rodd, play.

    • Reply posted by U172022112003, today at 18:06

      U172022112003 replied:
      But you said NZ would run up 50 points last weekend? Does that mean were in for another draw?

  • Comment posted by Jamie864864, today at 17:56

    Fingers crossed he starts Freeman on the wing. Far better in the air than Nowell.

    • Reply posted by isitme, today at 17:58

      isitme replied:
      Nowell or may isn't going to get any quicker between now and wod cup... They've been great but no longer. And we have better options to try out.

  • Comment posted by Bigballer69, today at 17:52

    I see England have picked their go to Pacific islanders. Surprised they have made it this far in the season without being injured. They might grow em big in the Pacific but they don't grow em tough. Made of cheese them boys.

    • Reply posted by LGBTPlus Englishperson, today at 17:58

      LGBTPlus Englishperson replied:
      They are bigger and tougher than us tender, fragile Anglo Saxons that is for sure.

  • Comment posted by saddletramp, today at 17:51

    20 st Gym monkeys by any chance ?

  • Comment posted by An Honest Rucker, today at 17:48

    Leaving out Willis is yet more of Eddies baffling decision making. What he doesn't see in Ben Earl is possibly bordering on white jacket territory

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 17:50

      SD replied:
      Earl, Lawrence, Marchant, Radwan to name just a few

  • Comment posted by Jose, today at 17:47

    Ben Earl is ripping it for Sarries, Radwan has made more yards than Forrest Gump, Murley has been outstanding and yet... EJ decides to select one flanker... Simmonds is a great player but not a Flanker. Billy gave three silly penalties, did not make any yards and his lines were woeful. I love EJ, I am his biggest advocate but he's even turning Itoje into a mediocre player and, HE IS NOT A FLANKER

  • Comment posted by Harry, today at 17:42

    I think Willis is formidable. Eddie doesn’t see it though.

    • Reply posted by U172022112003, today at 18:04

      U172022112003 replied:
      I think Willis is unavailable as he has moved to a French club and this game is outside the international window.

  • Comment posted by Thyoka, today at 17:41

    Sitting behind the posts at Twickenham on Saturday made it obvious to see how much Tuilagi was caught in no mans land in defence. Not enough pace to cover the outside channels, particularly when England have to defend tighter anyway to help out Smith at 10. As soon as Slade came on at 13 the All Blacks didn't get around the outside once. Tuilagi needs to shift to 12 in defence or be dropped.

    • Reply posted by TARW, today at 17:45

      TARW replied:
      Better dropped

  • Comment posted by Stuart, today at 17:41

    Gobsmaked but don’t know why. We suddenly start to play when Farrell gets injured and Willis comes on so we keep Farrell and drop Willis?

    • Reply posted by Thyoka, today at 17:43

      Thyoka replied:
      Nothing to do with Farrell being injured. It was when Slade replaced Tuilagi. More pace at 13 to cover the outside channel so the All Blacks didn't get on the outside once like they did in the first half and also gave England more ball players in attack to hit Smith/Farrell out the back (as demonstrated in all 3 tries). I'm afraid Tuilagi lacks pace for the modern game. His days are finished.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 17:37

    Wouldn't usually say this but currently have more faith in England football team and Southgate.

  • Comment posted by rack of lamb, today at 17:36

    Be thankful you aren’t Wales !!!!

    • Reply posted by Jose, today at 17:43

      Jose replied:
      At least Wales plays with Flankers

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 17:36

    Deary me, going to be nigh on same 15/23.

    Surely Mako won't get in 23, his scrummaging not up to it especially against SA.
    Nowell still there? He's been poor every game.

    Oh well...

    • Reply posted by Jose, today at 17:42

      Jose replied:
      Mako run awesome lines against the AB

  • Comment posted by FrostAndFire, today at 17:34

    Let's not play Nowell again, eh? Slow and ineffective.

  • Comment posted by RH, today at 17:32

    Please no more Jones.

  • Comment posted by Matt Damon, today at 17:29

    Willis dropped..... speechless

    • Reply posted by Alex, today at 17:51

      Alex replied:
      Is he dropped, or just released to Toulouse as this game is outside of the international window??

