England v South Africa: Hugh Tizard & Bevan Rodd in contention for Springbok match
|Autumn Internationals: England v South Africa
|Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT
Saracens' uncapped second row Hugh Tizard and Sale prop Bevan Rodd are in a 26-player England squad to prepare to face South Africa on Saturday.
Tizard faces strong competition for a spot in the 23-man matchday squad with Maro Itoje, Jonny Hill, David Ribbans and Alex Coles all options at lock.
The 22-year-old has played in eight Premiership games for table-toppers Saracens this season.
Rodd won the most recent of two caps in last autumn's win over the Springboks.
Flanker Jack Willis, who came on for the final 13 minutes of England's dramatic draw with New Zealand last weekend, has been left out.
Captain Owen Farrell is included after receiving treatment on an apparent leg problem during the match.
Head coach Eddie Jones will announce his squad for the match on Thursday.
Both England and South Africa will attempt to sign off on their autumn series on a high, with only wins against Japan and Italy respectively to show for their efforts so far.
England's 26-man squad for South Africa:
Forwards
Alex Coles, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Tom Curry, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Jonny Hill, Maro Itoje, David Ribbans, Bevan Rodd, Sam Simmonds, Kyle Sinckler, Will Stuart, Hugh Tizard, Billy Vunipola, Mako Vunipola
Backs
Owen Farrell, Tommy Freeman, Jonny May, Jack Nowell, Guy Porter, Henry Slade, Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward, Manu Tuilagi, Jack van Poortvliet, Ben Youngs
