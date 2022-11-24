Exeter's win over London Irish on 12 November was their first in the Premiership in more than a month

Exeter boss Rob Baxter says his side must "take hold of its destiny".

The Chiefs return to action after a week off with a trip to Newcastle on Friday having won half of their eight matches this season.

Their hard-fought win over London Irish almost two weeks ago ended a three-game losing streak as Exeter aim to return to the play-offs having missed them for the first time since 2015 last season.

"There's a nice energy about us, a bit of a bounce," Baxter told BBC Sport.

"What we've talked about is taking that energy and vibrancy into the game and getting out there and trying to take hold of our season and get on with things.

"That's the key for us now, it's getting on with things and looking like a team that wants to take hold of its destiny."

Sixth-placed Exeter are two points off fourth-placed Harlequins, who have played a game less, and four behind third-placed Northampton who have played one more game than the Devon side.

But while leaders Saracens have a perfect record at the top of the table with nine wins from nine, the race for the next few places is very close with seven points between Saints in third and eighth-placed Bath.

"There's a lot in the Premiership still for us, we're a long way off being out of the top four," added Baxter.

"Outside of Saracens you can tell that results have been pretty changeable, and we've been one of that group, and we've got to start having that little bit of extra consistency to help us climb the table."