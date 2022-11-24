Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ignacio Ruiz has been involved in wins over England and Scotland

London Irish have signed Argentina international hooker Ignacio Ruiz.

The 21-year-old featured in his country's recent victory over England in the Autumn Nations Series.

Exiles director of rugby Declan Kidney said: "Myself and the coaching team believe he will be a great fit here.

"His capabilities have been trusted on the international stage recently, his impressive showings at such a young age have made him a great prospect, so we are delighted to have him."

Ruiz was also involved in Argentina's two wins against Scotland in July.

"I'm really looking forward to joining Declan and the team in London. It is a big opportunity for me to join a club like London Irish," he said.

"I have enjoyed playing Test rugby recently with my country, and I feel playing with London Irish will be another big step in the right direction for my career."