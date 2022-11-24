Wales defeat to Georgia was their eighth loss from 11 games in 2022

Autumn Nations Series: Wales v Australia Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac believes he retains the backing of his players ahead of Saturday's final autumn Test against Australia.

The squad put in a poor performance, especially during the second half, in the 13-12 defeat against Georgia.

When asked whether he still feels the players are playing for him, he replied: "It's a good question. We are always mindful of body language.

"We look at things which are very important."

Pivac added: "If I felt that [players not playing for him] was the case, then it would be a discussion to have but the reaction of them this week has been nothing but faultless really.

"Guys like Dan Biggar, Alun Wyn [Jones] who have been around a very long time speaking around we've been in this situation before, and we know what we have to do. We've got to roll our sleeves up and go again.

"That's been the attitude of the players to my knowledge in terms of the training sessions and the team meetings we are a part of."

Pivac insists he is coping with the pressure of his job being under scrutiny.

"I'm under pressure every week and that's self-imposed pressure for the team to do well," added Pivac.

"That for me is the thing we have to stay focused on internally as a group.

"If I go off tangent and things aren't normal, then it's a distraction for the players. You've got to be very professional.

"We understand as coaches you don't win all the time and there are going to be occasions when there are upsets, or what you perceive to be an upset, and we have been across a couple of those.

"That isn't satisfying let's just say that, but it goes with the territory. You know going into a role like this.

"History proves it's not always plain sailing but it's about how you deal with those situations and that's important, because you are a role model and people are watching to see how players react.

"As one of the leaders within the group, it's important I stay focused which allows everybody else to follow suit.

"I hate losing any game, whether it is against the number one team in the world, and I have to say it is a pretty low moment.

"I didn't enjoy watching that game unfold, I didn't enjoy the final result, but ultimately I understand as the head coach I am ultimately responsible for the results."

Former players like Graham Price and Andrew Coombs have called for Pivac to be replaced.

"Well, it is white noise because I've got somebody here who gives me a bit of a trend of what's happening out there, but I don't look at it myself!" added Pivac.

"I don't see what good that's going to do to anyone. It goes with the territory.

"If I was on the outside without having all the facts but seeing this team play, then I'd be critical of some of the rugby we've been playing. There's no doubt about that.

"We want to get better, and I can tell you the group of players are working very hard.

"This week was a classic week of backs to the wall, and we want to rectify last week's performance and to a player they rolled their sleeves up and got stuck in.

"The guys are determined to finish off on a good note to give something back to the public who they feel, and we feel collectively as a group, we let down last week."

Pivac was asked what his message was to the frustrated Welsh public.

"Let's see how we go this week," added Pivac.

"Seven days in this sport is a long time, and we have seen what has happened before when we have bounced back.

"We are our own worst enemy at the moment, and are working hard to make sure we give ourselves a better opportunity this week."