Rhys Carre signed a contract extension with Cardiff Rugby at the start of 2022

Prop Rhys Carre's absence from Wales' autumn squad has been questioned by his Cardiff team-mate Josh Turnbull.

Carre and Turnbull are currently in South Africa on United Rugby Championship duty.

Wales coach Wayne Pivac questioned Carre's fitness when explaining his autumn omission.

Wales aim to recover from defeat by Georgia against Australia on Saturday with Turnbull saying Carre is "on top of his game" and should be with them.

Back row or lock Turnbull, also a Wales international, added: "When you see someone like him (Carre) who is effective at what he does being left out, sometimes you question who is making those decisions.

"He has been on top of his game and is doing what we're asking him to do. His set piece is strong, his work rate around the park is strong, he carries the ball effectively and puts his hits in.

"If Rhys was French or South African he would probably be in the starting team, because he is as big as he is.

"As a country we are not blessed with big men, so utilise them if we have got them.

"Looking at the performance last week against Georgia, second half especially when the scrum was under pressure, would Carre have been a better option? Probably."

Carre says his focus is playing well for Cardiff, who are out in South Africa for two URC games, the first against Sharks on Sunday, 27 November followed by Bulls six days later.

"I am happy with the way I am playing at the moment... it's just putting my best foot forward," he said.

"Obviously there is stuff I need to work on, but the same could be said for everyone else. For me, it's making everyone happy here to begin with and if everyone's happy here, then I can look up towards Wales."

Carre was selected by Warren Gatland for the 2019 Rugby World Cup not long after making his debut - but his international journey since then has seen plenty of ups and downs.

"Obviously going to a World Cup at 21 hit me pretty fast, I was new to senior rugby, let alone international rugby," he said.

"The last three years have been a steady learning period for me. I have had my ups and downs, playing, not playing. I've been on the bench, been starting, not being picked, I've done the full circle.

"It has helped me progress my game and given me a lot of confidence, as I know I have pretty much faced everything that can be thrown at me."

Carre says he now has more belief in his ability, adding: "I know I can go out there and put a performance in, whereas before it was probably luck of the draw.

"Some games I played really well, some games I wouldn't do anything, so I think now consistency is key."