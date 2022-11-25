Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Bradley Davies has played 66 internationals for Wales

United Rugby Championship: Bulls v Ospreys Venue: Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C and via iPlayer. Updates BBC Radio Wales. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, 27 November, BBC Two Wales and online from 20:00 BST and later on demand .

Wales lock Bradley Davies will play his first competitive match of the season for Ospreys against Bulls in Pretoria.

Scrum-half Rhys Webb will captain the side, while lock James Fender and fly-half Luke Scully could make their United Rugby Championship debut off the replacements bench.

Fender has been recalled from Cornish Pirates to cover injuries and international call-ups.

Ospreys have nine players in the Wales starting side to face Australia.

Alex Cuthbert, George North, Joe Hawkins, Gareth Anscombe, Gareth Thomas, Adam Beard, Alun Wyn Jones, Jac Morgan and Taulupe Faletau are starting against the Wallabies in Cardiff on Saturday, while Tomas Francis, Nicky Smith and Rhys Davies are also in the Wales' autumn squad.

"The Bulls are one of the toughest teams we'll face this year," said Ospreys head coach Toby Booth.

"The biggest challenge for us in this game is to prepare for the physicality of the Bulls and focus on how we deal with that."

Ospreys have only managed one victory in the first seven league matches.

Bulls come into the match off the back of an impressive 40-27 win over Sharks, with Ruan Nortje leading the side at Loftus Versfeld after the Springbok lock was named the new club captain this week.

"I think he is the future of the club. He is still young, and he is surrounded by players who respect him as a player and has continually justified his selection as a player with what he offers us," Bulls director of rugby Jake White said.

"It is great for us to have a player who makes it easier to select and I have every bit of confidence that he will thrive in his new role."

Bulls: Wandisile Simelane; David Kriel, Lionel Mapoe, Harold Vorster, Stravino Jacobs; Chris Smith, Embrose Papier; Gerhard Steenekamp, Bismarck du Plessis, Francois Klopper, Janko Swanepoel, Ruan Nortje (capt), Nizaam Carr, WJ Steenkamp, Elrigh Louw.

Replacements: Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Simphiwe Matanzima, Mornay Smith, Ruan Vermaak, Cyle Brink, Zak Burger, Morne Steyn, Marco Jansen von Vuren.

Ospreys: Max Nagy; Luke Morgan, Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler, Keiran Williams, Keelan Giles; Jack Walsh, Rhys Webb (capt); Garyn Phillips, Scott Baldwin, Tom Botha, Bradley Davies, Huw Sutton, Ethan Roots, Will Hickey, Morgan Morris.

Replacements: Sam Parry, Rhys Henry, Ben Warren, James Fender, Jack Regan, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Luke Scully, Cai Evans.

Referee: Ben Blain (SRU)

Assistant referees: Cwengile Jadezweni & Griffin Colby (SARU)

TMO: Sam Grove-White (SRU)