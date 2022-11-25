Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jack Willis played the final 13 minutes as England secured a draw against New Zealand last Saturday

Forward Jack Willis has joined Toulouse after being released by England for Saturday's final autumn international.

The 25-year-old has been without a club since Wasps went into administration last month, leading to their suspension and relegation from the Premiership.

The flanker has signed with the Top 14 leaders until the end of the season.

Willis was one of 10 players released by England coach Eddie Jones on Tuesday ahead of their match against world champions South Africa at Twickenham.

Since his last Wasps appearance on 9 October, Willis has played 19 minutes across England's games against Argentina and New Zealand.

He was used as a late replacement in the dramatic 25-25 draw against the All Blacks at Twickenham last weekend.

The Wasps academy graduate, who turns 26 on Christmas Eve, scored a try on his England debut against Georgia in November 2020.

Willis - known for forcing turnovers - was named Premiership Player of the Season in 2020.

Toulouse are also among the favourites for the European Champions Cup and face Munster in their first group game on 11 December.