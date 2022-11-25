Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wayne Pivac has coached Fiji as well as Scarlets and Wales

Autumn Nations Series: Wales v Australia Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

For all the doom and gloom in the build-up this week, Wales are going for a record fourth consecutive win over Australia this Saturday.

They have never achieved that in 114 years of matches between the two nations.

Given that Wales suffered a 13-game losing streak against the Wallabies between 2008 and 2018, this piece of history - should it be made - could be viewed as being quite something.

Instead, it will barely be a sub-plot at the Principality Stadium showdown.

As Wales and Australia both limp towards the end of a forgettable year, with the final game of 2022 being played outside World Rugby's international window and therefore shorn of many top stars, there are more pressing concerns. Especially for the hosts.

For under-fire Wales coach Wayne Pivac, it is his very survival in the role on the agenda this weekend, following the 13-12 humiliation against Georgia which shocked the nation and the wider rugby world.

But would even a win against a depleted Wallabies be enough to keep the Pivac in post? That remains to be seen with calls for a Warren Gatland return.

Pivac problem

Wayne Pivac has won his only game in charge against Australia since he took over as Wales head coach

The Wales boss has been in charge for three years, after taking over from fellow New Zealander Gatland.

Pivac said after the Georgia defeat seven days is a long time in rugby.

Well, it has been a long week, with plenty of opinion shared on whether Pivac should stay in his role after overseeing another embarrassing home defeat, just eight months after losing against Italy in Cardiff for the first time.

Pivac stated after Georgia it was for others to decide his future.

Five days later, he reiterated his stance and, though he conceded there was "a lot at stake" against Australia, he intimated it was business as usual as far as he was concerned.

Pivac revealed he is due to travel to France on Sunday to finalise 2023 World Cup preparations.

Whether he will be at that tournament with Wales is open for debate.

Is a victory over a shadow Wallabies side enough to erase the painful memories of Georgia and Italy?

Only Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) chief executive Steve Phillips and performance director Nigel Walker will know the answer, potentially alongside the new chair who is set to be appointed next week.

It has been a desperate week for Welsh rugby, with former captain Sam Warburton saying the game is stuck in the "Stone Age" and the WRU had to initiate root-and-branch reform.

That need for change is evident, with a long-term, coherent strategy required to fix the fundamental flaws of the failing Welsh game that exist from top to bottom.

The short-term decision is what to do with Pivac. The goodwill generated by a first Wales Test win over the Springboks in South Africa in July, plus the Six Nations 2021 title success, has largely evaporated.

Only three wins in 11 games this year and an overall tally of 13 wins, 19 defeats and a draw during his tenure is a record Pivac will have to use as a case for the defence.

Faletau 100 not out, Hawkins handed first chance

Taulupe Faletau made his international debut in 2011

One of the few positives of the autumn campaign has been the - continued - world-class presence of Taulupe Faletau, who will play his 100th international this weekend.

That tally comprises 95 internationals for Wales and five Tests for the British and Irish Lions over 11 years.

There is an argument Faletau could be considered Wales' finest number eight, right up there with the legendary Mervyn Davies.

The 32-year-old is part on an experienced side Pivac has turned to, along with the recalled former Wales skipper Alun Wyn Jones and full-back Leigh Halfpenny.

That trio, along with centre George North, hooker Ken Owens and Tipuric, boast a combined total of 626 Wales caps, more than 200 than the whole of Australia's starting side.

At the other end of the scale, you have 20-year-old Ospreys centre Joe Hawkins.

Injuries to Owen Watkin and Johnny Williams and the unavailability of Saracens' Nick Tompkins mean Pivac turns to the uncapped Hawkins, the only specialist centre left in the squad to play alongside George North.

He is the 31st Wales debutant under Pivac and fifth this autumn.

Hawkins has proved a prodigious talent in the under-20s, but has limited senior experience with only 21 appearances, including six starts, for Ospreys.

A month ago he was lining up for Swansea RFC in the semi-professional Welsh Premiership.

He starts in an all-Ospreys midfield alongside Gareth Anscombe and North, although the trio would rarely, if at all, have featured together in those roles for their region.

Pivac likes Hawkins because, while he has the physical presence of an inside centre, he has played fly-half and could provide the creative attacking spark desperately needed.

It is a big ask, though, for a young man at this level, especially when there is so much at stake.

New cap Joe Hawkins is one of nine Ospreys in the Wales starting side against Australia

Wounded Wallabies, World Cup warm-up

With Wales in danger of being knocked out of the football World Cup in Qatar following a dispiriting defeat against Iran, the rugby global tournament in France next year will see Wales and Australia again in the same pool.

The two sides meet on 24 September in Lyon, when both may field much-changed line-ups.

Wales have already lost to another opponent in that group, Georgia, this autumn.

While Wales are struggling, so are Australia, with four wins in their last 13 internationals. They are looking to avoid becoming the first Wallabies side to lose 10 games in a calendar year.

Australia coach Dave Rennie has an incredible injury list - and players missing because the game is not in the international window - and has just managed to put out a 23-man squad this weekend.

Established names like Michael Hooper, Quade Cooper, Marika Koroibete, Samu Kerevi, Bernard Foley and Will Skelton are absent.

Hooper, Hunter Paisami, Dave Porecki, Nic White, Rob Valetini, Andrew Kellaway and Taniela Tupou were injured during the 13-10 defeat against Ireland in Dublin last weekend.

Wales v Australia: Tipuric's sleepless nights since Georgia defeat

Alongside the Irish loss, Australia have endured one-point defeats by France and Italy on this trip and managed a 16-15 win over Scotland.

So Rennie has his own issues, but has recognised the pressure on fellow countryman Pivac and his staff.

"I don't read anything so I'm not sure what's been said, but I know Wayne well, I also coached with Jonathan Humphreys (Wales forwards coach) at Glasgow, so they're really good men," said Rennie.

"This is the business we're in, it's results driven, if you don't get results you come under pressure. I'm sure they understand that, I understand that so I feel for them, it's not easy."

There will be no sentiment on show in Cardiff because both teams and coaches need the result and a convincing performance.

Pivac just might need it more.

Wales: Halfpenny; Cuthbert, North, Hawkins, Dyer; Anscombe, T Williams, G Thomas, Owens, D Lewis, Beard, Alun Wyn Jones, Morgan, Tipuric (capt), Faletau.

Replacements: Elias, R Jones, Francis, Carter, Macleod, Hardy, Priestland, Adams.

Australia: Wright; Petaia, Ikitau, Hodge, Nawaqanitawase; Donaldson, Gordon; Slipper (capt), Fainga'a, Alaalatoa, Frost, Neville, Holloway, McReight, Gleeson.

Replacements: Lonergan, Robertson, Talakai, Hanigan, Samu, McDermott, Lolesio, Campbell.

Referee: Matthew Carley (RFU)

Assistant referees: Luke Pearce (RFU), Chris Busby (IRFU)

TMO: Joy Neville (IRFU).