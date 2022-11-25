Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Scarlets were the first of Wales' four regions to play on their two-weekend trips to South Africa

United Rugby Championshp: Stormers v Scarlets Stormers (29) 36 Tries: Jantjies, Zas, van Rhyn, Dayimani, du Plessis Cons: Wolhuter 4 Pens: Wolhuter Scarlets (7) 19 Tries: Conbeer 2, Rogers Cons: D Jones, Patchell

Scarlets' miserable form continued with a sixth defeat of the season against Stormers in Cape Town.

Dwayne Peel's side remain 15th in the United Rugby Championship table despite two tries from Ryan Conbeer.

Tom Rogers also crossed in a thrilling game, but it was not enough to prevent Scarlets leaving empty handed.

Herschel Jantjies, Leolin Zas, Ernst van Rhyn, Hacjivah Dayimani and Dan du Plessis all crossed as the defending champions moved up to second.

It was a familiar story for the Scarlets who created chances but were defensively frail.

They were without a host of Wales internationals, but their hosts were impacted even more by call ups by South Africa, who face England at Twickenham on Saturday.

Perhaps that was why this game, played in breezy conditions in the cool Cape Town evening, was so open.

Scarlets played with a spark in the first game under new attack coach Lee Blackett, who joined following his departure from troubled Wasps.

However they were guilty of failing to take their few chances - it has been the story of their season so far.

Johnny McNichol twice blew opportunities as Scarlets missed the chance to put early pressure on the defending champions.

Scarlets tries too late

By the time they did take their chances, it was too late.

All three tries were wonderful to watch, but the first came when they were already down 19-0 after conceding three tries during an eight-minute blitz.

Their second-half resurgence only came when they trailed 36-7 and the game was lost.

Quick hands by Jonathan Davies allowed McNichol to make amends, beating three men before Gareth Davies put Conbeer over for his first try.

During the week Davies admitted his early season form had not warranted a place in Wales' squad for the autumn internationals.

However his ill-judged pass almost cost Scarlets a try and it was his opposite number who opened the scoring after a lively opening 15 minutes.

Jantjies, a one-time Scarlet, was an early replacement and stretched out to score under the posts.

Wing Zas then finished a slick attack that began with a horribly over-thrown Scarlets line-out before captain Ernst van Rhyn grabbed a third try in the space of eight minutes.

Dan Jones and McNicholl saved tries while flanker Dan Davis made a real impact on his first start of the season.

However moments after Conbeer crossed, number eight Dayimani cruised over for a 29-7 half-time lead.

Whatever Peel may have said at half-time failed to stem the flow as centre Du Plessis scored under the posts with barely a hand laid upon him inside two minutes of the re-start.

Peel rang the changes and Scarlets threw caution to the wind.

Rogers crossed in the corner after Davis went close. Fellow wing Conbeer then followed just four minutes later for his second of the night - and fourth of the season.

It was thrilling stuff and the Stormers failed to score after the 42nd minute - but an away win rarely looked likely.

The best Scarlets could have hoped for was a bonus point, but replacement Steff Evans was denied a possible fourth try in the final minutes.

Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel: "It's disappointing. We had opportunities to score tries but basic skills let us down.

"We came here after a good block of training and at times we put them under pressure and scored some lovely tries.

"But our execution let us down at crucial moments and we shot ourselves in the foot with errors that gave them the ball and they executed every time."

Stormer centre and man of the match Dan du Plessis: "We're delighted with the win.

"There were a few guys out there who hadn't played for a while so we just wanted to come out, throw the ball around and we played well.

"We knew it was important to come out of the blocks fast. We did that and built up a good lead that we were able to hold on to."

Stormers: Clayton Blommetjies; Angelo Davids, Cornel Smit, Dan du Plessis, Leolin Zas; Kade Wolhuter, Paul de Wet; Ali Vermaak, Joseph Dweba, Neethling Fouche, Ernst van Rhyn (capt), Gary Porter, Junior Pokomela, Marcel Theunissen, Hacjivah Dayimani.

Replacements: JJ Kotze, Leon Lyons, Sazi Sandi, Connor Evans, Ben-Jason Dixon, Nama Xaba, Herschel Jantjies, Jean-Luc du Plessis.

Scarlets: Johnny McNicholl; Tom Rogers, Jonathan Davies (capt), Scott Williams, Ryan Conbeer; Dan Jones, Gareth Davies; Steff Thomas, Daf Hughes, Harri O'Connor, Sam Lousi, Tom Price, Aaron Shingler, Dan Davis, Sione Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Taylor Davies, Kemsley Mathias, WillGriff John, Blade Thomson, Tomás Lezana, Archie Hughes, Rhys Patchell, Steff Evans.

Referee: Eoghan Cross (IRFU)

Assistant referees: Morne Ferreira (SARU), Paul Mente (SARU)

TMO: Frank Murphy (IRFU).