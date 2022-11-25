Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Siya Kolisi was yellow carded for taking out England's Joe Marchant in the air during last year's defeat at Twickenham

Autumn Internationals: England v South Africa Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds

South Africa face England on Saturday pushed on by the memory of defeat rather than their 2019 Rugby World Cup final win, says captain Siya Kolisi.

England edged a 27-26 victory at Twickenham last November, in the teams' first meeting since the Springboks won at Japan 2019.

"I have a clear memory of what happened last year - 2019 was a long time ago," said Kolisi.

"We lost last year, so we don't have to look that far for motivation."

Both matches were physical contests, while England's 12-11 home win in 2018 is remembered for Owen Farrell's controversial tackle on Andre Esterhuizen late in the game.

"There might be heat at the beginning of the game, the middle or the end, but there is never a dull moment," said Kolisi, when asked if he expected there to be 'needle' between to the two sets of players.

"They are all great players - you can go down the whole team. Owen Farrell is a great leader. I have spoken to guys he has played with and I know how hard he is on the guys.

"Marcus Smith is doing at international level. Ellis Genge is Ellis Genge, Maro [Itoje] is very good in the line-out, controlling the set piece and messing up the opposition set piece.

"They are an amazing team. That is why it is hard to win."

South Africa's director of rugby Rassie Erasmus is banned from having any part in the Springbok set-up on Saturday after he was punished for a string of tweets highlighting refereeing decisions in his team's matches.

Kolisi say his team won't be unsettled by his absence.

"Nothing stops, work carries on, it doesn't matter what happens," he said.

"That is why we are fortunate in coming from South Africa; not everything is perfect."