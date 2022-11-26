Close menu

Wales 34-39 Australia: Wayne Pivac's future in doubt after Wallabies fightback

By Gareth GriffithsBBC Sport Wales at Principality Stadium

Australia's players celebrate at full time
Autumn Nations Series: Wales v Australia
Wales (20) 34
Tries: Morgan 2, Faletau, Dyer Cons: Anscombe 4 Pens: Anscombe 2
Australia (13) 39
Tries: Fainga'a, Nawaqanitawase 2, Penalty try, Lonergan Cons: Donaldson, Lolesio 2, Pens: Donaldson 2

The position of Wales head coach Wayne Pivac is hanging by a thread after his side threw away victory against Australia.

Wales had built up a 34-13 lead with Jac Morgan scoring two tries and further scores from Taulupe Faletau and Rio Dyer.

Australia responded with 26 unanswered points as they capitalised on yellow cards for Wales captain Justin Tipuric and Ryan Elias.

Defeat could prove the end for Pivac.

Australia wing Mark Nawaqanitawase was the catalyst for the Wallaby turnaround with two tries.

There was a further score from Folau Fainga'a, a penalty try and the winning score from replacement hooker Lachlan Lonergan.

Ospreys flanker Morgan was again a powerful presence as he scored two tries for a second successive week but his efforts proved in vain.

Wales had produced an excellent display in the first 60 minutes but could not hold on.

Pivac on the brink

So what now for Pivac's position as head coach after three autumn defeats and a solitary win against Argentina?

With only three victories in 12 games this year and first home defeats against Italy and Georgia, his role remains under intense scrutiny.

Pivac will do well to survive this capitulation against Australia.

A review into the autumn campaign will be held by the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU), although Pivac is scheduled to fly to France on Sunday to finalise preparations for next year's World Cup.

Former coach Warren Gatland was watching the Australia loss from the Principality Stadium sidelines in his television commentary role.

He has been tipped for a return in an interim role if a vacancy arises but, for now, he has insisted he has not been contacted by the WRU.

Pivac took over from his fellow New Zealander following the 2019 World Cup, a year in which Wales had won the Grand Slam, been ranked number one in the world and finished fourth in the global tournament in Japan.

During Pivac's 34-match, three-year tenure, Wales have won 13 games, lost 20 and drawn one.

There were two poor years in 2020 and 2022, with a 2021 Six Nations title sandwiched in between.

His achievement of becoming the first Wales coach to record a Test victory over the Springboks in South Africa in July 2022 has been tempered by those home losses against Italy and Georgia.

The autumn series had started with an eight-try defeat by New Zealand before Wales responded with a battling win over Argentina.

That was followed by the Georgia defeat, with the Australia loss further demonstrating the consistency issues Pivac's side have had throughout his reign.

Mark Nawaqanitawase scores
Mark Nawaqanitawase was key to Australia's comeback win

Experience does not tell for Wales

The Australia match was played outside World Rugby's international window, meaning both sides were missing personnel.

Pivac had largely turned to experience with Gareth Anscombe, Dyer, Alun Wyn Jones, Faletau and new cap Joe Hawkins starting.

Full-back Leigh Halfpenny was picked to start but pulled out just before kick-off with a back spasm, with Adams slotting in at 15.

World-record cap holder Jones, 37, was recalled after being used as a replacement against New Zealand and left out for Argentina and Georgia.

Faletau was playing his 100th international, with his 95th Wales cap complemented by five British and Irish Lions Test appearances.

At the other end of the scale, Ospreys centre Hawkins, 20, replaced the injured Owen Watkin and provided a creative influence on his debut.

Australia were depleted by injuries and unavailability as they faced their 14th Test since July and fifth in consecutive weeks.

Established names such as Michael Hooper, Quade Cooper, Marika Koroibete, Samu Kerevi, Bernard Foley, Will Skelton, Nic White, Andrew Kellaway, Taniela Tupou were absent, yet they still found a way to win.

Never rains but it pours

The Principality Stadium roof was not totally closed because of a technical fault which left a gap of three metres, allowing the driving rain in.

On the field, Wales made an inauspicious start with Adam Beard dropping the kick-off and Gareth Thomas giving a scrum penalty away which Ben Donaldson slotted over.

Wales responded with a well-worked try created by offloads from Tomos Williams and lock Jones to release flanker Morgan, who powered over for a third try in two games.

Wales scrum-half Williams was forced off with a head injury and replaced by Kieran Hardy.

Hawkins enjoyed an encouraging opening quarter but also conceded a penalty for a high tackle which Donaldson kicked.

Some more powerful carrying work from Morgan enabled Anscombe to extend the lead with a penalty.

Faletau provided an expert finish on the right wing following a flowing move with Anscombe providing a classy conversion and slotting over a second penalty.

Taulupe Faletau
Taulupe Faletau goes over on his 100th international appearance

Discipline troubles hit Wallabies

Adams produced heroics in defence, with a turnover and try-saving tackle on Australia flanker Jed Holloway.

But the Wallabies' pressure told with hooker Fainga'a scoring following a rolling maul.

Wing Dyer almost scored after being released before being hauled down just short of the line, but Australia scrum-half Jake Gordon was shown a yellow card for a cynical offside offence.

Wales could not capitalise on a period of scrummaging superiority and naivety saw Hardy held up over the Australia line just before half-time.

Australia captain James Slipper did not come back onto the field in the second half after picking up a head injury and his replacement Tom Robertson was sent to the sin-bin for his team's persistent penalties in the scrum.

The visitors were reduced to 13 men and Morgan was again at the heart of the attacking maul as he was emphatically driven over for his second try.

Clinical Wales then rammed home their dominance with a well-worked try for Dyer.

Australia bounce back

Anscombe converted before being forced off with a serious shoulder injury, to be replaced by Rhys Priestland.

The Wallabies responded with a try for impressive wing Nawaqanitawase, who outflanked Alex Cuthbert.

Captain Tipuric was shown a yellow card for a cynical trip on replacement Pete Samu and Nawaqanitawase capitalised with a well-worked set-piece try.

Elias was then shown a yellow card as he conceded a penalty try for pulling down a maul, meaning Wales were reduced to 13 men.

Pivac chose to take off 267 caps' worth of experience, with Jones and Faletau leaving the field when Tipuric was already in the sin-bin

Australia took advantage of their numerical advantage with the match-winning try for replacement Lachlan Lonergan.

The next time these two face each other will be in the World Cup pool next September.

The two teams - and coaching staff - could look very different.

Wales: Adams; Cuthbert, North, Hawkins, Dyer; Anscombe, T Williams, G Thomas, Owens, D Lewis, Beard, Alun Wyn Jones, Morgan, Tipuric (capt), Faletau.

Replacements: Elias, R Jones, Francis, Carter, Macleod, Hardy, Priestland, Costelow.

Australia: Wright; Petaia, Ikitau, Hodge, Nawaqanitawase; Donaldson, Gordon; Slipper (capt), Fainga'a, Alaalatoa, Frost, Neville, Holloway, McReight, Gleeson.

Replacements: Lonergan, Robertson, Talakai, Hanigan, Samu, McDermott, Lolesio, Campbell.

Referee: Matthew Carley (RFU)

Assistant referees: Luke Pearce (RFU), Chris Busby (IRFU)

TMO: Joy Neville (IRFU).

Comments

Join the conversation

214 comments

  • Comment posted by Jenny Taylor, today at 17:46

    and i thought is was Scotland that liked ro snatch defeat for the jaws of victory

    RIP Doddie 😢

  • Comment posted by Gareth, today at 17:50

    Blimey anyone who’s played rugby knows with that sort of lead that you just kick the corners, slow the game down & make the opposition play from inside their own 22, make it very hard for them!

    • Reply posted by Littlelad, today at 18:00

      Littlelad replied:
      Totally agree Gareth. Wales were throwing the ball about as if it was a sevens game. Total lack of professionalism and that starts with the coach

  • Comment posted by Glen, today at 17:47

    Takes off AWJ, Faletau and Owens? What is Pivac thinking? Oh yeah, he's not. Also if Elias is 2nd choice hooker, God help us. Cuthbert woeful as well.

    • Reply posted by Ruckedout, today at 17:51

      Ruckedout replied:
      Totally agree.

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 17:52

    Poetic justice to see Tipuric card signal the sea change in momentum that won Australia the game. Deliberate trip/kick that has no place in rugby and should have been a straight red card.

    Rugby doesn’t want ‘professional fouls’.

    Justice delivered.

    • Reply posted by dragon, today at 17:57

      dragon replied:
      thank you for that ...... always someone out with the knife to shove straight in the back

  • Comment posted by Wynn, today at 17:47

    I knew that we would lose as 21 pts in front is nothing.
    Wales are shocking

    • Reply posted by Wynn, today at 18:02

      Wynn replied:
      Also Tipuruc should have been sent off. That was disgraceful, especially for a Captain.

  • Comment posted by Insert Name Here, today at 17:51

    A bewildering performance. Wales lost the plot when AWJ, Ken and Taulupe were taken off. A coaching decision made as the game was thought to be won? Lost leadership, structure and cohesion. Then the game. Is Pivac the correct coach? Not for me.

    RIP Doddie. Sleep well you legend.

  • Comment posted by Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine, today at 17:49

    21 points up against Australia reserves and still manage to lose.

    This is a historic week for Welsh sport, the rugby team lost to Georgia and an Australian team barely able to find 23 fit players, and the football team lost to Iran.

    • Reply posted by TheOmen, today at 17:59

      TheOmen replied:
      Hopefully Newport will beat Derby in the FA cup tomorrow 😂

  • Comment posted by arms park, today at 17:50

    We do not have a killer instinct we were ahead of the game so long we should have killed the game off the wallabies always play for 80 minutes we did not

    • Reply posted by Jones, today at 18:16

      Jones replied:
      The winning mentality of the entire squad is poor. So strong when we had the Gatland/ Edwards combo. Pivac has reduced the squad to hopeless losers.

  • Comment posted by KingKearn, today at 17:49

    If we cant beat Australias 3rd team then we got no hope going forward into world cup

  • Comment posted by Steve J, today at 17:48

    Enoughs enough. If losing to georgia didnt do it, throwing away a 21 point lead in half an hr has to. These players have not got the mentality driven into them to be successful. That wasnt regions, or grass roots, or the wru. That was seasoned professionals coughing up a 21 pt lead. Time to say thank you and goodbye to the coaching team.

    • Reply posted by Dave, today at 17:52

      Dave replied:
      Players fault for yellow cards.

  • Comment posted by alyn davies, today at 18:00

    We need to move on from discussing Pivac's position, and start looking at whether Steve Phillips and Nigel Walker need to be removed from the Executive board for the mess Welsh rugby is in. Welsh rugby badly need change at the very top, and for the change to work it's way down to the foundation of the Welsh game.

    • Reply posted by Sir Nick Albert Wright, today at 18:06

      Sir Nick Albert Wright replied:
      There must be a good reason for Walker being on the board.

  • Comment posted by bridstow man , today at 17:51

    Wales lost another game ....Rugby lost a gent.

    Perspective

  • Comment posted by me, today at 17:57

    Game turned when Anscombe went off injured and Priestland came on , gave a pass that nearly resulted in an interception try and that caused Tipuric to be yellow carded for a trip that he had to do, Priestland should be nowhere near an international jersey.

    • Reply posted by Col, today at 18:14

      Col replied:
      No, he didn’t have to do it. If we can’t win fairly then what the heck is the point of any of it.

  • Comment posted by Pumpyface, today at 17:57

    As a Scotsman I have to congratulate Wales for beating our outstanding ability to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. A commendable performance. To be fair, the Aussies never gave up when all looked lost and they probably deserved their victory.

  • Comment posted by Harleking, today at 17:46

    Wow, what a fantastic game. Well done to Australia for not giving up.

    Tipuric deserved yellow card for cynical trip.

    Worrying times for Pivac.

    Also, enjoyed the wet zone in the middle of the pitch, first for any sport.

  • Comment posted by laugh_till_I_stop, today at 17:46

    You can't blame Pivac for the actions of experienced players like Tipuric.

    • Reply posted by Scarpia, today at 18:14

      Scarpia replied:
      True. But there was more to the loss than that.

  • Comment posted by Marord, today at 17:56

    Incredible comeback by the Aussie 2nd XV! Hard to see a way for Pivac to continue..

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 17:53

    Positives have been Jac Morgan, Dyer & Hawkins today (20 years old).

    Attack looked the best I’ve seen it with Anscombe & Hawkins at 12.

    The concern is the underinvestment in the National teams supply chain (pro teams) is catching up.

    A lot of older players due to retire - we have good players coming through but not enough to create depth.

  • Comment posted by Matthew1974, today at 17:57

    OMG. I’m sorry that’s just not on. To lose after being 21 points in front is just ridiculous

  • Comment posted by gooner7, today at 17:50

    Can't blame the coach for players ill discipline.2 yellow cards, goodnight.

    • Reply posted by Trollhunter, today at 17:52

      Trollhunter replied:
      Plus both teams had simultaneous yellow cards and down to 13 players. Australia made the best of the circumstances

