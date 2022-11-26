Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Rassie Erasmus is banned from all matchday activities but has been helping with midweek preparations

Rassie Erasmus has had "positive discussions" with World Rugby after his latest suspension for criticising referees, South Africa Rugby says.

Erasmus, South Africa's director of rugby, is serving a second ban in just over a year for criticism of officials.

He met World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin and director of rugby Phil Davies on Thursday.

"Views were exchanged resulting in a better understanding of the respective positions," South Africa Rugby said.

"There was agreement that further dialogue was needed in terms of enhancing the process that operates between teams and match officials to ensure all can play their part in creating great spectacles and avoid frustration but in a way that underpins the respect for match officials, coaches and players."

Erasmus was banned by World Rugby earlier this month for two matches after sarcastic social media posts that criticised English referee Wayne Barnes' performance when the Springboks lost 30-26 to France on 12 November.

It meant he was unable to attend South Africa's test victory in Italy last week or Saturday's match at Twickenham against England.

He had only just returned from a 12-month matchday suspension for an hour-long video he made during last year's British and Irish Lions tour in which he criticised heavily the refereeing of Australia's Nic Berry in the Springboks' first Test defeat.