England international Emma Sing scored for Gloucester-Hartpury

Gloucester-Hartpury beat Bristol Bears 36-5 to maintain their unbeaten start to the Allianz Premier 15s season and go top of the table.

Ireland's Neve Jones and Ellie Underwood each got two tries with Emma Sing and Mia Venner also scoring.

Phoebe Murray scored Bristol's only try, showing great strength and speed to break through the hosts' defence.

Exeter Chiefs beat Darlington Mowden Park Sharks 95-0 in Saturday's other game.

The Chiefs scored 15 tries in total with a hat-trick for Merryn Doidge and two tries each for Katie Buchanan, Maisy Allen and Charlotte Woodman.

Clara Nielson, Florence Robinson, Jodie Ounsley, Silvia Turani, Rachel Johnson and Charli Jacoby also crossed the whitewash.

Exeter next face the University of Worcester Women at Sandy Park, with next up for Gloucester-Hartpury is a trip to Wasps with Bristol facing Darlington Mowden Park Sharks at home.