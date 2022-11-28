Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Steven Luatua made his first Premiership start of the season for Bristol in the loss to Sale

Bristol back-rower Steven Luauta says the team are still aiming for the play-offs despite falling to their sixth Premiership defeat in a row.

Bristol were beaten 25-20 away to Sale on Saturday and are 10th in the table.

Luatua made his first start of the campaign during the match after returning from long-term injury.

"As a team we obviously haven't been putting the results on," Luatua told BBC Radio Bristol.

"We feel like we're building. Championships aren't won in November, we're gearing, we're aiming towards getting into that play-off contention, we're building.

"What we've built so far isn't enough so we'll keep going back to the drawing board and we'll keep getting better, that's the plan."

Bristol have only won two Premiership matches this season and are 10 points behind fourth-placed Northampton with a game in hand.

Lock Luatua, who made his 100th Bristol appearance in the match against Sale, said the atmosphere within the team has not dipped despite the results on the pitch.

"In the group, our heads could easily be done but the energy that the guys are bringing to the training week, their drive to want to get better, it will come soon," he continued.

Bristol next face defending champions Leicester at Ashton Gate on Saturday.

They should be given another boost with Semi Radradra likely to be available for the fixture. The winger has not played since undergoing knee surgery in April.

"They're defending champs so we've got another massive challenge off them," Luatua added.