Ieuan Evans scored 33 tries for Wales over 11 years of international rugby

Former Wales and British and Irish Lions wing Ieuan Evans has been appointed chair of the Welsh Rugby Union.

Evans, who also chairs the Lions Board, takes over from Rob Butcher who stood down after two years in the post.

The 58-year-old was elected as a national council member of the WRU in 2020 and immediately elected onto the Board.

He has served as vice-chair since 2021 and was elected as chair on Monday.

"It is a huge honour for me to take up the position," said Evans.

"I fully intend to repay member clubs and my fellow directors for the faith they have shown in me.

"That means taking up the mantle for governance reform set in motion by my predecessors with both hands and driving change for the better in Welsh rugby."