Will Rowlands made more than 100 Wasps appearances before joining Dragons

Dragons boss Dai Flanagan admits he cannot prevent players such as Will Rowlands leaving amid Welsh rugby's continued financial uncertainty.

Wales lock Rowlands, 31, is out of contract at the end of the season and has been linked with Bath, and Flanagan expects other teams to be interested.

"At the moment, we don't know our budget. We can't speak to players," said Flanagan.

"If one player is out of contract, another 20 are in the same boat."

Rowlands, who joined Dragons from Wasps in 2021 to pursue Wales honours, is currently sidelined by a shoulder injury suffered in the national team's only autumn win, against Argentina, on 12 November.

Flanagan is in South Africa where Dragons hope to bounce back from last weekend's United Rugby Championship (URC) defeat by Lions when they face an arguably tougher test at Stormers on Saturday.

After that, Dragons return to Lions on Saturday, 10 December in their European Challenge Cup opener.

Like his regional counterparts, professional players and club and Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) leaders, Flanagan hopes issues surrounding game's financial future can be resolved before leading players begin to settle on futures elsewhere.

"I'm trying to be as transparent as I can," said Flanagan.

He added: "It is challenging because like every other region we don't know our budget for next year and we're in the process as the WRU to try and make sure that we've got a stable game going forward and I'm sure that there's reasons behind it - that's above me because my job is to coach and prepare this team.

"I speak to the individuals as often as I can and to reassure them that they're important to us, and going forward hopefully we can get some proper conversations happening as soon as possible."

Flanagan hopes he will soon be in a position to re-emphasise his vision for his team, saying: "I remember when I first came in and speaking to people (and asking) 'what do we want to be?'.

"Do we want to be a place that people want to come and play?

"We want to be the place in Welsh rugby, if not British rugby where people go 'they do things right there, the Dragons, they do the right thing all the time'.

"And when you do the right thing all the time, it's a place people want to be around and that's what we want to try and build here.

"I've been a player myself and you get to this time of year and you become a bit nervous. You've got families, a lot of players have got bills to pay, mortgages to pay and it's not nice.

"I have big empathy for these players and hopefully we can get things moving quicker rather than shorter."

Meanwhile, Flanagan expressed hope that Wales prop Leon Brown and wing Ashton Hewitt - whose cap chances have been blighted by injuries - will soon return to action.

Hewitt underwent ankle surgery after suffering the injury in September as he was in the throes of a return following 18 months out with a knee injury.

Brown missed Wales' autumn internationals after having surgery to correct a nerve problem in his neck.

Flanagan said: "He (Hewitt) may not play this weekend, but hopefully we see him play play on tour so that's a big step forward for him.

"Leon's still in progress this week so maybe, but Ashton specifically has made a big step forward and Leon's only nine weeks post-op, so it's important he's around us so we can give him the best treatment with the best physios and see where we get him this next couple of weeks."