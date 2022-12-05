Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England have sacked Eddie Jones, leaving the team without a head coach nine months before the Rugby World Cup.

Forwards coach Richard Cockerill will take over the running of the team on an interim basis.

Jones departs after a dismal year of results, with only five wins from 12 Tests in 2022.

The 62-year-old won three Six Nations titles in his seven years in charge and led the team to the 2019 World Cup final, which they lost to South Africa.

Jones' sacking follows a review into England's disappointing autumn campaign which saw one win from four matches.

"I am pleased with much that we have achieved as an England team and I look forward to watching the team's performance in the future," said Jones. "Many of the players and I will no doubt keep in touch and I wish them all well in their future careers."

Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney praised Jones' "huge contribution" to English rugby.

"He has the highest win ratio of any previous England head coach and has helped develop the leadership skills of many players and coaches," said Sweeney.

"I am grateful to Eddie for all he has done for England across many areas of the game and the professional way in which he has approached reviewing the performance of the team.

"He has provided the panel with astute insight and meaningful lessons that will support the team performance going forward."

