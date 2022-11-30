Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Kyle Sinckler featured in all four matches for England during the Autumn Nations Cup

England and Bristol prop Kyle Sinckler will be out up to four weeks after suffering a leg injury in last weekend's 27-13 defeat by South Africa.

Sinckler was replaced at half-time during the disappointing loss at Twickenham on Saturday.

The tight-head prop played in all four of England's Autumn Nations Cup matches.

"He took a knock in that first 40 minutes," Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam told BBC Radio Bristol.

"Unfortunately it looks like he's come back injured so probably miss three, potentially four weeks.

"It's disappointing, but that's the way it is. He just gets back into his rehab."

Bristol face defending Premiership champions Leicester at Ashton Gate on Saturday, having lost their last six matches in the league to leave them 10th in the table.

They will have prop Ellis Genge available to face his former club, after also returning from international duty with England, while Semi Radradra is back in the squad after recovering from long-term injury.

"Ellis has come back so we're just giving him a few days to freshen up as well," added Lam.

"The more of our world-class players that we have back playing, the better we become as a team naturally. That certainly helps us."

Bristol back-row Steven Luatua said after the 25-20 defeat to Sale Sharks, that the team was still aiming for the Premiership play-offs despite their recent run of results.

"We continue to grow and improve in a lot of areas," said Lam.

"I think certainly from the Saracens game onwards, as we continue to grow, we're getting better and better.

"Statistically it's showing that, action-wise it's showing that and that's what's giving us confidence to keep going."