La Rochelle coach Ronan O'Gara has asked the Rugby Football Union not to consider him as a possible successor to Eddie Jones.

Jones will end his eight-year reign as head coach at the forthcoming World Cup and the RFU has contacted former Ireland and Lions fly-half O'Gara.

"I asked the RFU to remove me from any putative list of head coach options," O'Gara told the Irish Examiner external-link .

"La Rochelle are keen for me to stay and I am extremely happy to do so."

The 45-year-old won the Champions Cup with the French side last season while guiding them to another final and a Top14 final during his three years in charge.

Jones is under pressure after a disappointing Autumn Nations Series campaign which saw England lose to Argentina and South Africa.

Eddie Jones has watched his England side win only five Tests out of 12 this year

O'Gara is happy at La Rochelle and added that "contracts are being prepared" to extend his stay with the Top 14 club.

He said: "I had contact from the RFU. It's England. If you get offered a gig like that - and I wasn't, to be accurate - then you have to give it due consideration until such time as someone else gets the job or you officially eliminate yourself from the race.

"That was done in a very amicable conversation this week. No hard feelings, we may meet again.

"Events may dictate otherwise, but the sense is that the RFU will be making their moves after the Six Nations, and there was no good reason to delay my own situation in La Rochelle and mess our president, Vincent Merling around.

"I don't believe I was at the top of their list anyway and when you are as happy personally and professionally as I am in La Rochelle, it would take something quite remarkable to change course from remaining here for another few seasons.

"But you have to listen to. I have no sense of Eddie Jones' position, but my sense is that the RFU are well positioned either way - Scott Robertson is available and Steve Borthwick is on their doorstep."