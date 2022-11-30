Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Michael Collins joined Ospreys in 2021 from Highlanders having previously played for Otago and Blues in New Zealand

United Rugby Championship: Sharks v Ospreys Venue: Kings Park, Durban Date: Friday, 2 December Kick-off: 17:10 GMT Coverage: Scrum V Live , BBC Two Wales, BBC Sport website and app, iPlayer. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, 4 December, BBC Two Wales and online from 18:00 BST and later on demand .

Michael Collins replaces Kieran Williams at centre as Ospreys make three changes for Friday's United Rugby Championship game against Sharks.

New Zealander Collins is named at outside centre with Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler switching to inside.

The other two changes from the bonus point 43-26 defeat against high-flying Bulls are in the front row.

Prop Rhys Henry and hooker Sam Parry come in, with Garyn Phillips and Scott Baldwin dropping to the bench.

Irish flanker Will Hickey, who made 15 tackles last week without missing one on his URC debut, will make his second successive Ospreys start.

Ospreys remain without Alex Cuthbert, George North, Joe Hawkins, Gareth Anscombe, Gareth Thomas, Adam Beard, Alun Wyn Jones, Jac Morgan, Justin Tipuric, Tomas Francis, Nicky Smith and Rhys Davies who did not travel to South Africa having been in Wales' autumn squad.

Last week Sharks became the first South African team to lose to a Welsh region on home soil since the United Rugby Championship's expansion, beaten 35-0 by Cardiff.

Osprey's attack coach Richard Fussell said: "We're expecting a reaction from the Sharks after the Cardiff game. Whether it's a change on the field or an attitude change from them, they're going to come out all guns blazing.

"But we're going to focus on ourselves, as we showed against the Bulls, when we get ourselves right we can be a formidable outfit."

Sharks: TBC

Replacements: TBC

Ospreys: Max Nagy; Luke Morgan, Michael Collins, Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler, Keelan Giles; Jack Walsh, Rhys Webb (capt); Rhys Henry, Sam Parry, Tom Botha, Bradley Davies, Huw Sutton, Ethan Roots, Will Hickey, Morgan Morris.

Replacements: Scott Baldwin, Garyn Phillips, Ben Warren, Jack Regan, Harri Deaves, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Luke Scully, Cai Evans.

Referee: Eoghan Cross (IRFU)

Assistant referees: Stephan Geldenhuys & Griffin Colby (SARU)

TMO: Sam Grove-White (SRU)