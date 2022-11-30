Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Francois Hougaard represented the Barbarians in a friendly against Northampton Saints last month

Saracens have signed former Wasps back Francois Hougaard on a three-month deal to provide injury cover on the wing.

The 34-year-old South African joined Wasps in 2021, after five years with Worcester, and has made more than 100 appearances in the Premiership.

Hougaard has been capped 44 times by the Springboks, the last in 2017.

"Francois is a player with great experience and we are excited to see the impact he can make with us," said Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall.