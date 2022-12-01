Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Ieuan Evans also chairs the British and Irish Lions Board and represents Welsh rugby on the World Rugby Council

New chair Ieuan Evans says the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) must act swiftly as they review Wales' disappointing autumn campaign and the future of Wayne Pivac.

The Wales head coach is under scrutiny after losing to Georgia amid three November defeats with predecessor Warren Gatland a potential successor.

Gatland has also been linked with succeeding Eddie Jones as England boss.

"We understand the pressures and the timing. We'd be naïve not to think about that," said Evans.

Like Pivac, Jones' position as England head coach is under review after an underwhelming autumn at Twickenham.

While Evans accepts that time is of the essence, there is no timeline on the WRU review.

The former Wales and British and Irish Lions wing, who was appointed chair of the governing body on Monday, 28 November, insists the organisation will be ready to act on the review's findings, but stressed the process "has to run its course".

Wales won just three of their 12 matches in 2022, which included surprise home defeats by Italy in March and then Georgia in November.

"The autumn was disappointing. You can't hide away from that fact and neither should you," said the 58-year-old who served as vice-chair since 2021 before being voted into to the top role.

"You act on the evidence and become an evidence-based, decision-making body.

"You would look forward and ask what lessons have been learnt there. Every sportsman uses the cliché, but it's about 'learnings'."

Wales host Ireland in the Six Nations opener on Saturday, 4 February with the 2023 World Cup in France to follow in September and October.

"The Six Nations is eight weeks away which is no time at all," said Evans.

"Not long after that, the World Cup starts which by the way, I think it could well be the greatest World Cup - it's just got that sign that it could be sensational.

"But we need to be competitive there and make sure that when we come back, we can judge whatever happens as a massive success."

Wales though must hope for a dramatic turnaround in fortunes if they are to make a mark at the World Cup.

They are in the same pool as Australia, Fiji, Georgia and Portugal with Pivac currently contracted until after rugby's showpiece tournament.

He insists he wants to carry on in the role and will honour his contract until the end of the World Cup unless told otherwise, but did not travel to France as planned this week to look at World Cup venues.

He instead decided to remain in Wales to ensure "maximum efficiency for the review process" with the findings from that process required urgently as the WRU plans for 2023.