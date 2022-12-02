Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Semi Radradra has not played since Bristol's European Champions Cup last 16 second leg against Sale on 15 April

Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam says Semi Radradra's return to action will give his struggling side a lift.

The highly-rated Fiji centre, 30, has not played since April after a knee injury but has been selected for the visit of Leicester on Saturday.

The Bears are second-from-bottom of the Premiership having won just twice.

"The more of our world-class players that we have back playing, the better that we become as a team naturally," Lam told BBC Radio Bristol.

"You can see the hunger in there and he's excited and ready to go.

"It's given a lot of guys confidence as well, so he's looking forward to getting his first hit out in a while."

Radradra has scored 12 tries in 38 appearances since joining Bristol from Bordeaux in the summer of 2020, but has been out for a number of spells with injury.

"Everyone outside sees the impact on the field when he's playing, and once those injuries came he still slipped into the mode of helping others," Lam added.

"Semi takes a few guys under his wing and just gives little nuggets for them and advice, but then you just see the professionalism in his treatment and rehab.

"Some of the injuries that he's had on that knee, some players wouldn't come back from, but he's diligent and puts the work in."