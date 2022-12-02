Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ulster are boosted by the return of skipper Iain Henderson

United Rugby Championship: Leinster v Ulster Venue: RDS, Dublin Date: Saturday, 3 December Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio Foyle

Ulster captain Iain Henderson has been handed a start in one of nine changes for the top-of-the-table meeting with derby rivals Leinster in Dublin.

Henderson came on as a replacement in last week's URC win over Zebre after injury.

Jamison Gibson-Park, James Lowe and Hugo Keenan will make their first starts for Leinster this season.

Leinster top the standings by eight points from Ulster, who have a game in hand.

Both teams are boosted by the return of Irish internationals after the November Internationals.

Gibson-Park and Keenan both featured for Ireland while Lowe is set to make his seasonal bow for Leinster.

Mike Lowry, Ethan McIlroy, Stuart McCloskey, Billy Burns, John Cooney, Andy Warwick, Kieran Treadwell and Nick Timoney are also drafted into the Ulster side for the RDS Arena encounter.

Ulster's only defeat in their seven URC outings this season came at home to Leinster in matchday three, when the visitors won 20-13 after leading 17-13 at the break in a rain-hit derby.

However, Ulster will also be reflecting on their trip to the RDS last season, when they beat their interpro rivals for the first time in eight years and the first time in Dublin for over two decades.

"We've four big games before Christmas, and the first one is against Leinster," said Ulster head coach Dan McFarland.

"I don't think there's a tougher task in club rugby. They have so many quality players, but it's a challenge we absolutely relish."

Leinster: Keenan; O'Brien, Ringrose, Osborne, Lowe, Byrne, Gibson-Park; Healy, Kelleher, Ala'alatoa, Ryan, Jenkins, Baird, Van der Flier, Conan,

Replacements: Sheehan, Porter, Furlong, Molony, Doris, McCarthy, Tector, Turner.

Ulster: Lowry; McIlroy, Hume, McCloskey, Moore, Burns, Cooney; Warwick, Stewart, Moore, O'Connor, Treadwell, Henderson (capt), Rea, Timoney.

Replacements: Herring, Reid, O'Toole, Carter, Vermeulen, Doak, Stockdale, Rea.

Referee: Christophe Ridley