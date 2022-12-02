Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Alex Dombrandt scored his fifth try at The Rec as he opened the scoring for Harlequins

Gallagher Premiership Bath (3) 13 Try: Butt Con: Bailey Pens: Bailey, Francis Harlequins (12) 19 Tries: Dombrandt , Beard, David Cons: Allan 2

Harlequins held-off Bath to claim a 19-13 victory and extend their Premiership winning streak to four matches at the Recreation Ground.

Alex Dombrandt and Oscar Beard scored as Quins led 12-3 at the break.

Will Butt's try brought Bath back to within two points, but Nick David stretched Quins' advantage again.

Bath had two efforts held up on the line and were then denied a last-minute score in a dramatic finale as Quins saw out the game with 13 men.

More to follow.

Bath: Gallagher; Cokanasiga, Lawrence, Redpath, Butt; Bailey, Spencer; Morozov, Dunn, Rae, Attwood, Lee-Warner, Hill, Reid, Bayliss.

Replacements: Annett, Cordwell, Jonker, Spencer, Ellis, Green, Francis, De Carpentier.

Harlequins: David; Murley, Beard, Esterhuizen, Bassett; Allan, Care; Marler, Walker, Louw, Lamb, Herbst, Kenningham, Evans, Dombrandt

Replacements: Head, Baxter, Kerrod, Hammond, White, Gjaltema, Edwards, Anyanwu.

Sin bin: Head (79 mins), Kenningham (81 mins)

Referee: Andrew Brace