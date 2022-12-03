Premiership: Bristol Bears 26-26 Leicester Tigers - hosts fight back to draw with champions
|Gallagher Premiership
|Bristol Bears (12) 26
|Tries: Radradra, Piutau, Byrne, Ibitoye Cons: Sheedy, MacGinty
|Leicester Tigers (23) 26
|Tries: Kelly, Ashton, Montoya Con: Burns Pens: Burns 3
Bristol came from behind to secure a dramatic 26-26 draw with Leicester at Ashton Gate.
Semi Radradra and Charles Piutau scored for Bristol but a trio of tries from Dan Kelly, Chris Ashton and Julian Montoya gave Tigers a 23-12 lead.
Bryan Byrne cut the deficit before Tigers had Francois van Wyk sent off.
Gabriel Ibitoye crossed to tie the score before Bristol's AJ MacGinty missed a penalty to win the game with the last kick of the match.
More to follow.
Bristol Bears: Piutau, Bailey, Radradra, O'Conor, Ibitoye, Sheedy, Porter; Genge, Byrne, Lahiff, Batley, Vui, Luatua (c), Lewis, Heenan.
Replacements: Thacker, Woolmore, Tyack, Hawkins, Thomas, Uren, MacGinty, Jenkins.
Sin bin: Semi Radradra (28 mins)
Leicester Tigers: Steward, Ashton, Porter, Kelly, Watson, Burns, Youngs; Whitcombe, Montoya, Cole, Wells, Chessum, Liebenberg (c), Reffell, Wiese.
Replacements: Clare, Van Wyk, Heyes, Snyman, Martin, Van Poortvliet, Atkinson, Potter.
Red card: Francois van Wyk (64 mins)
Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys.