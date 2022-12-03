Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Bristol scored four tries to Leicester's three as the two sides drew at Ashton Gate

Gallagher Premiership Bristol Bears (12) 26 Tries: Radradra, Piutau, Byrne, Ibitoye Cons: Sheedy, MacGinty Leicester Tigers (23) 26 Tries: Kelly, Ashton, Montoya Con: Burns Pens: Burns 3

Bristol came from behind to secure a dramatic 26-26 draw with Leicester at Ashton Gate.

Semi Radradra and Charles Piutau scored for Bristol but a trio of tries from Dan Kelly, Chris Ashton and Julian Montoya gave Tigers a 23-12 lead.

Bryan Byrne cut the deficit before Tigers had Francois van Wyk sent off.

Gabriel Ibitoye crossed to tie the score before Bristol's AJ MacGinty missed a penalty to win the game with the last kick of the match.

More to follow.

Bristol Bears: Piutau, Bailey, Radradra, O'Conor, Ibitoye, Sheedy, Porter; Genge, Byrne, Lahiff, Batley, Vui, Luatua (c), Lewis, Heenan.

Replacements: Thacker, Woolmore, Tyack, Hawkins, Thomas, Uren, MacGinty, Jenkins.

Sin bin: Semi Radradra (28 mins)

Leicester Tigers: Steward, Ashton, Porter, Kelly, Watson, Burns, Youngs; Whitcombe, Montoya, Cole, Wells, Chessum, Liebenberg (c), Reffell, Wiese.

Replacements: Clare, Van Wyk, Heyes, Snyman, Martin, Van Poortvliet, Atkinson, Potter.

Red card: Francois van Wyk (64 mins)

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys.