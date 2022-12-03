Close menu

Premiership: Bristol Bears 26-26 Leicester Tigers - hosts fight back to draw with champions

Will Porter of Bristol is tackled by Ollie Chessum of Leicester
Bristol scored four tries to Leicester's three as the two sides drew at Ashton Gate
Gallagher Premiership
Bristol Bears (12) 26
Tries: Radradra, Piutau, Byrne, Ibitoye Cons: Sheedy, MacGinty
Leicester Tigers (23) 26
Tries: Kelly, Ashton, Montoya Con: Burns Pens: Burns 3

Bristol came from behind to secure a dramatic 26-26 draw with Leicester at Ashton Gate.

Semi Radradra and Charles Piutau scored for Bristol but a trio of tries from Dan Kelly, Chris Ashton and Julian Montoya gave Tigers a 23-12 lead.

Bryan Byrne cut the deficit before Tigers had Francois van Wyk sent off.

Gabriel Ibitoye crossed to tie the score before Bristol's AJ MacGinty missed a penalty to win the game with the last kick of the match.

More to follow.

Bristol Bears: Piutau, Bailey, Radradra, O'Conor, Ibitoye, Sheedy, Porter; Genge, Byrne, Lahiff, Batley, Vui, Luatua (c), Lewis, Heenan.

Replacements: Thacker, Woolmore, Tyack, Hawkins, Thomas, Uren, MacGinty, Jenkins.

Sin bin: Semi Radradra (28 mins)

Leicester Tigers: Steward, Ashton, Porter, Kelly, Watson, Burns, Youngs; Whitcombe, Montoya, Cole, Wells, Chessum, Liebenberg (c), Reffell, Wiese.

Replacements: Clare, Van Wyk, Heyes, Snyman, Martin, Van Poortvliet, Atkinson, Potter.

Red card: Francois van Wyk (64 mins)

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys.

