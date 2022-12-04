Exeter winger Facundo Cordero scored twice before the break as the Chiefs ran in seven tries at Sandy Park

Exeter Chiefs ran in seven tries as they beat Pool 1 rivals Gloucester to book their place in the Premiership Rugby Cup semi-finals.

They now finish top of Pool 1, joined in the last four by Pool 2 winners Sale and Pool 3 leaders Northampton.

Saints can still be caught by London Irish, but already have enough points to qualify as the best of the second-placed sides.

Exeter booked their place in a game of 12 tries with Gloucester at Sandy Park.

The hosts had their bonus point before the break with four tries, three from their wingers, two for Facundo Cordero, one for new boy Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and the other from Rus Tuima.

Flanker Tuima got a second after the break, when hooker Dan Frost also crossed twice.

Gloucester, who had beaten Northampton in the Premiership 24 hours earlier, made 21 changes to their squad. Only England's Billy Twelvetrees, who had been an unused replacement on the bench on Saturday, played, as a late substitute at centre for Morgan Adderly-Jones.

Their five tries came from scrum-half Ben Meehan and hooker Seb Blake, then three more in the second half from wingers Jake Morris and Alex Morgan, and centre Jack Reeves.

Exeter were boosted earlier on Sunday following the announcement that they had been awarded a 28-0 victory by Premiership Rugby for their cancelled meeting with suspended, relegated Worcester Warriors.

The Cherry and Whites can still book the final place in the last four but, if last season's beaten finalists London Irish get two points from their rearranged game against Sale then Gloucester would miss out to the Exiles.

This season's competition has been badly disrupted by the loss of both Worcester and fellow crisis club Wasps, who were also suspended and relegated after going into administration.