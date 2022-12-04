Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jersey Reds are still keeping pace with Championship leaders Ealing ahead of their meeting later this month

Jersey Reds boss Harvey Biljon praised his side's patience as they beat Richmond 34-19 to keep up their winning start in the Championship.

Richmond missed a penalty early in the second half to level it at 17-17 after Jordan Holgate's try and a Ben Woollett brace put Jersey 17-7 up early on.

But a third try for Woollett and a second for Holgate, as well as one for Charlie Powell saw Jersey pull away.

"I'm pretty happy with the bonus-point win," Biljon told BBC Radio Jersey.

"The players showed some real character in just sticking to process.

"We knew eventually we'd get reward from the set piece and the breakdown, and when we got that field position and possession we were able to turn it into scores.

"I'm chuffed the players had the composure just to be patient and take opportunities."

The win was Jersey's eighth from eight games and leaves them two points off leaders Ealing, who have taken bonus points from all eight of their victories this season.

The top two are set to meet at Ealing on 24 December.