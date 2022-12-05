Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England and British and Irish Lions hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie is to leave Exeter to join French side Montpellier at the end of the season.

He follows fellow Exeter forward Sam Simmonds in leaving the club for the French Top 14 side in 2023.

The Cornish-born 23-year-old has made 163 appearances for Exeter over 12 years and helped them win two English Premierships and one European title.

He will not move to France until after next autumn's World Cup.

It means Cowan-Dickie, who has won 42 England caps and played in all three Lions Tests against South Africa in 2021, will not be available to play for his country after the tournament.

More to follow.