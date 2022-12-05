Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales' regions play in the United Rugby Championship and European competitions

Welsh rugby's four professional teams say they have reached "a new six-year framework" which they hope can resolve the game's financial issues.

The news came a day after the Welsh Rugby Players Association warned of players departing unless a freeze on contracts and recruitment is lifted.

Ospreys, Dragons, Cardiff and Scarlets "endorse and sympathise" with the players.

"We regret how long discussions have taken so far," said the teams.

"But we are pleased to confirm that, as of this morning, we have verbally agreed a new six-year framework for professional rugby in Wales. It is now incumbent upon all parties to finalise the detail of this agreement in consultation with players, coaches and staff.

"The entire game in Wales, both professional and grassroots, faces significant and unprecedented challenges, which require collaboration, a clear strategy and decisive action.

"We all want to conclude ongoing PRB (Professional Rugby Board) discussions as soon as possible to ensure strong professional regional clubs, a successful national team and a thriving community game."

The PRB consists of four regional representatives - Alun Jones (Cardiff Rugby), David Buttress (Dragons), Nick Garcia (Ospreys), who is set to leave them, and Simon Muderack (Scarlets) - plus Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) chief executive Steve Phillips, WRU finance director Tim Moss and two independent members, independent chair Malcolm Wall and Marianne Økland.

PRB meetings are also attended by WRU performance director Nigel Walker and the chair of the rugby management board, Jon Daniels.

The WRU has yet to respond to the regions' joint statement, but is expected to welcome the development agreed by the nation's top-tier teams.

Agreement among the regions came on the day Warren Gatland was announced as returning as Wales boss with Wayne Pivac departing.

On Sunday, the Welsh players' body (WRPA) said some of its members were "reluctantly seeking security elsewhere" amid uncertainty about the sport's financial future.

The players spoke out following a week in which during a social media exchange centred on Rowlands' situation, Walker claimed the 31-year-old turned down a contract extension last summer, but confirmed there was freeze on contract signings and recruitment while the WRU and regions negotiate the professional teams' future finances.

Cardiff coach Dai Young was among those to express concern, saying more than 40% of his players are out of contract next summer.