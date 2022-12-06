Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Iain Henderson and John Cooney were both forced off in their third quarter of Ulster's defeat by Leinster on Saturday

Ulster have fitness concerns over Iain Henderson, John Cooney and Tom Stewart for their European Champions Cup opener with Sale on Saturday.

All three players had to come off during Ulster's defeat by Leinster on Saturday under World Rugby's Head Injury Assessment process.

An Ulster statement said each player would "now follow their respective return to play protocol".

Ulster will travel to the AJ Bell Stadium for their European opener.

Stewart was replaced by Rob Herring after only 20 minutes with Nathan Doak and Duane Vermeulen taking over from Cooney and Henderson in the third quarter.