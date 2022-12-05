Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Owen Williams joined Japanese side Red Hurricanes during the first Coronavirus lockdown

Wales fly-half Owen Williams has joined Ospreys to provide injury cover for Gareth Anscombe and Stephen Myler.

Anscombe hurt his shoulder in Wales' autumn defeat to Australia, while Stephen Myler is also sidelined for the Welsh region.

Williams, 30, who can also play at centre, had been without a club after Worcester Warriors suffered financial collapse.

He was capped three times by Wales before a move to Japan in 2020.

"I'm really looking forward to getting started here, the Ospreys have a rich history and a great squad that are capable of going on and becoming a real force," said Williams.

"I spoke with the coach before making my decision, and it was clear to me that he had a plan for how I will fit in to the wider vision for the team going forward.

"It's been a while since I've played my rugby in Wales, but I can't wait to be back in the region where it all started for me."

Williams' first appearance could be against former club Leicester Tigers on Sunday in the Heineken Champions Cup.

He has also played for Scarlets and Gloucester.