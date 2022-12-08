Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Wing Ashton Hewitt played only twice at the start of this season having returned from a serious knee injury suffered in April 2021

European Challenge Cup: Lions v Dragons Venue: Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg Date: Saturday, 10 December Kick-off: 12:45 GMT Coverage: Live scores and match report on the BBC Sport website and app.

Wing Ashton Hewitt returns after ankle surgery for Dragons' opening European Challenge Cup tie against Lions.

Hewitt is one of nine personnel changes for Saturday's game in Johannesburg.

Lock Ben Carter and prop Rhodri Jones are back from Wales duty in the pack, which also sees the return of prop Chris Coleman, lock Joe Davies and back row Harri Keddie.

Sam Davies comes in at fly-half, with Jared Rosser and Jack Dixon part of a reshuffled back line.

Sio Tomkinson moves to centre to partner Dixon, while Jordan Williams switches from wing to full-back.

With the return of Carter and Davies to the second row, Matthew Screech switches to flanker.

Dragons Academy product Brodie Coghlan could make his club debut off the bench in a side skippered by Keddie.

Dragons were beaten 33-25 by Lions in the United Rugby Championship a fortnight ago, having also lost 34-26 to Stormers last weekend on an extended visit to South Africa which concludes with this European Challenge Cup tie.

"Lions are a very tough opening game for us," said head coach Dai Flanagan.

"You saw what they did to a strong Scarlets side last weekend in Johannesburg. We know what is coming.

"I have been clear with the group; we need to use the squad with European rugby and derby games coming up.

"We have a fantastic squad here and I am looking forward to dropping some players in who haven't played yet in South Africa and seeing how they perform."

Springboks Sti Sithole and Ruan Dreyer return to the Lions side along with wing Rabz Maxwane who is making his first appearance of the season.

Andre Warner and Asenathi Ntlabakanye could also make their season debuts for the South African team from the bench.

Lions: Quan Horn; Rabz Maxwane, Henco van Wyk, Marius Louw, Edwill van der Merwe; Jordan Hendrikse, Sanele Nohamba; Sti Sithole, PJ Botha, Ruan Dreyer, Ruben Schoeman, Reinhard Nothnagel (capt), Emmanuel Tshituka, Ruhan Straeuli, Francke Horn.

Replacements: Jaco Visagie, JP Smith, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Pieter Jansen van Vuren, Sibusiso Sangweni, Andre Warner, Gianni Lombard, Zander du Plessis.

Dragons: Jordan Williams, Jared Rosser, Sio Tomkinson, Jack Dixon, Ashton Hewitt; Sam Davies, Rhodri Williams; Rhodri Jones, Bradley Roberts, Chris Coleman, Joe Davies, Ben Carter, Matthew Screech, Harri Keddie (capt), Ross Moriarty

Replacements: Brodie Coghlan, Rob Evans, Lloyd Fairbrother, Aaron Wainwright, Ben Fry, Lewis Jones, Will Reed, Steff Hughes

Referee: Anthony Woodthorpe (England)

Assistant referees: Dan Jones & George Selwood (England)

TMO: Dean Richards (England)