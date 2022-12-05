Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Singleton scored his first Premiership try of the season against Northampton

Gloucester hooker Jack Singleton suffered a "significant lower leg injury" during Saturday's 34-19 Premiership win over Northampton.

Singleton, 26, was stretchered off after getting injured during a tackle in the 32nd minute of the match.

The England international had surgery on Monday and the club have not put a timescale on how long he will be out.

"We're all gutted for Jack," said chief operating officer Alex Brown. "He's an influential member of our squad."

He added: "Clearly, we are disappointed to lose his quality from the pitch over the next few months.

"Whilst it's still too early to pinpoint how quickly Jack will return, we know that he will be doing everything he can to make a full and swift recovery."

Singleton scored the opening try in the win over Saints at Kingsholm, having made eight league appearances for the team so far this season.

He was in the England squad during the autumn internationals and came off the bench during the defeat by Argentina before Saracens' Jamie George returned from injury.