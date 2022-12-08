Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Taulupe Faletau and Tomos Williams both featured in all four of Wales autumn Tests during November

European Challenge Cup: Cardiff Rugby v CA Brive Venue: Arms Park, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 10 December Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, the BBC Sport website and app. Match report on the BBC Sport website and app.

Wales wing Josh Adams returns to the Cardiff starting line-up in their opening Challenge Cup match against Brive.

But fellow Wales squad players Rhys Priestland, Tomos Williams, Taulupe Faletau and Dillon Lewis are all on the bench.

Rey Lee-Lo, Max Llewellyn and Theo Cabango also come into the backs but James Ratti is the only pack change.

Scrum-half Lloyd Williams makes his 250th appearance for the capital club.

He is second in the Cardiff appearances list in the professional era, just five behind Tongan prop Taufa'ao Filise.

"It's an exciting match for myself and my family, I've had ups and downs (in my career), but overall I've had some great times and met some great people ," said Williams, who has won 32 caps.

"European competition is very important for Cardiff as a club and region, and though Brive are at the bottom of their league, it's dangerous to draw conclusions and they pose a threat."

Brive prop up the Top 14 with just two wins from 12 matches after a seven-match losing run, with their most recent victory over Bayonne on 1 October.

They retain only full-back Mathis Ferte from their recent defeat at Bordeaux, with international half-backs Nicolas Sanchez and Vasil Lobzhanidze among those missing the trip - although former Scarlet Tevita Ratuva is on the bench.

Cardiff, without their current Wales players, became the first Welsh team to win a URC match in South Africa as they thrashed the Sharks 35-0, but then lost 45-9 to the Bulls.

Cardiff's last European campaign saw them field a scratch side in their first two matches against Toulouse and Harlequins, with most of the squad trapped in Covid quarantine following a nightmare trip to South Africa.

"We've got a full squad, no-one's in South Africa so it's better for us and everyone's excited to challenge for something else, it gives you a fresh start with the boys coming back from international duty," said Adams, who scored a debut hat-trick against Pau in the Challenge Cup in 2019.

"It's the unpredictability of French teams, some weeks you look at the results and they've conceded a heavy loss, the next week they turn it on and can produce some moments of magic. I don't think their league position reflects their performances."

Back in 1997, Brive beat Cardiff 26-13 in the Heineken Cup semi-final before defeating Leicester in Cardiff to lift the trophy.

Cardiff: Ben Thomas; Josh Adams, Rey Lee-Lo, Max Llewellyn, Theo Cabango; Jarrod Evans, Lloyd Williams; Rhys Carré, Kristian Dacey, Dmitri Arhip, Lopeti Timani, Seb Davies, Josh Turnbull (capt), Thomas Young, James Ratti

Replacements: Kirby Myhill, Brad Thyer, Dillon Lewis, Teddy Williams, Taulupe Faletau, Tomos Williams, Rhys Priestland, Mason Grady.

Brive: Mathis Ferte; Valentin Tirefort, Wesley Douglas, Thomas Laranjiera (capt), Joris Jurand; Enzo Herve, Enzo Sanga: Wesley Tapueluelu, Lucas da Silva, Tietie Tuimauga, Renger van Eerten, Andres Zafra, Matthieu Voisin, Joeli Matalaweru, Abraham Papali'i.

Replacements: Floran Dufour, Hayden Thompson-Stringer, Francisco Coria-Marchetti, Tevita Ratuva,Noe Bedoux, Paul Abadie, Tanguy Lacoste, Tom Danovaro.

Referee: Gianluca Gnecchi (Italy)

Assistant referees: Alex Frasson & Franco Rosella (Italy)

TMO: Stefano Roscini (Italy)