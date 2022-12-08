Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Between them Alun Wyn Jones (left) and George North have played in 279 Tests for Wales and the British and Irish Lions

Heineken Champions Cup: Ospreys v Leicester Venue: Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea Date: Sunday, 11 December Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live scores and audio commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Live on BBC Radio Wales (south-west frequencies). Match report on the BBC Sport website and app.

Ospreys have named nine Wales internationals to start against English champions Leicester Tigers in the Heineken Champions Cup on Sunday.

Alun Wyn Jones, Tomas Francis and captain Justin Tipuric are among six Test stars in the pack.

George North, Alex Cuthbert and Joe Hawkins are named among the backs.

Leicester make eight changes from the Gallagher Premiership draw with Bristol Bears, including Olly Cracknell's return in a new-look back row.

Hanro Liebenberg captains the Tigers at openside flanker, with George Martin at blindside and Cracknell at eight.

Jack van Poortvliet is partnered with Charlie Atkinson as the starting half-backs for the first time.

Dan Kelly, who made his return to action after a lengthy injury lay-off last week, retains his place in the midfield alongside Guy Porter - who along with Harry Potter make their 50th appearances for the club.

Front row Gabriel Oghre will make his Leicester debut if he comes off the bench.

Ospreys are without injured Wales fly-half Gareth Anscombe, so Jack Walsh retains the number 10 jersey while new signing Owen Williams is among the replacements.

The return of the Ospreys' international contingent means head coach Toby Booth has made 11 changes from the side beaten 25-10 by Sharks in Durban in the United Rugby Championship, their fourth successive defeat.

Full-back Max Nagy, wing Keelan Giles, fly-half Walsh and try-scorer number eight Morgan Morris are the only four players to hold onto their places.

Hooker Scott Baldwin also starts having been a replacement though Bradley Davies is out.

Ospreys: Max Nagy; Alex Cuthbert, George North, Joe Hawkins, Keelan Giles; Jack Walsh, Rhys Webb; Nicky Smith, Scott Baldwin, Tom Francis, Adam Beard, Alun Wyn Jones, Jac Morgan, Justin Tipuric (capt), Morgan Morris.

Replacements: Sam Parry, Gareth Thomas, Tom Botha, Huw Sutton, Rhys Davies, Reuben Morgan Williams, Owen Williams, Michael Collins.

Leicester Tigers: Anthony Watson; Harry Potter, Guy Porter, Dan Kelly, Hosea Saumaki; Charlie Atkinson, Jack van Poortvliet; James Whitcombe, Charlie Clare, Joe Heyes, Harry Wells, Ollie Chessum, George Martin, Hanro Liebenberg (capt), Olly Cracknell.

Replacements: Gabriel Oghre, Nephi Leatigaga, Will Hurd, Eli Snyman, Sean Jansen, Richard Wigglesworth, Jimmy Gopperth, Matt Scott.

Referee: Ludovic Cayre (France)

Assistant referees: Pierre-Baptiste Nuchy & Jonathan Gasnier (France)

TMO: Eric Briquet-Campin (France)