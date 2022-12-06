Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ronan O'Gara won the European Champions Cup with La Rochelle in 2022

La Rochelle head coach Ronan O'Gara has signed a five-year extension with the Top 14 side until 2027.

The former Ireland fly-half ruled himself out of the running to replace Eddie Jones as England's head coach on Friday.

Jones was sacked on Tuesday after seven years in charge.

O'Gara, 45, won the Champions Cup last season and has guided La Rochelle to another final and a Top 14 final during his three years in charge.

Ex-Munster stalwart O'Gara said he was contacted about England's head coach job but he asked the RFU to remove him from "any putative list of head coach options".

"My family and I feel very good here. Work-life balance is very important to me," O'Gara said after signing his five-year extension with La Rochelle.

"I am absolutely delighted. I love my group. Gradually, we are changing status and I am convinced that this is only the beginning.

"It's a great responsibility but also a lot of pride to continue here."

Leicester's Steve Borthwick, who served as England forwards coach under Jones between 2016 and 2019, is the leading domestic contender to become England's head coach, with Sale's Alex Sanderson an outside option.

Borthwick was supposed to hold a Leicester news conference on Tuesday, but this has been postponed until Friday.