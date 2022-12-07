Wales wing Josh Adams says he 'can't quite pinpoint exactly what Warren Gatland does' to get success

Josh Adams says there will be "excitement" at the reappointment of Warren Gatland as Wales coach, who will "get the best out of players".

Gatland returns to the role he vacated after the 2019 Rugby World Cup, with successor Wayne Pivac sacked this week.

"There'll be a fair few fresh faces that haven't worked with him [Gatland] before," said Cardiff, Wales and British and Irish Lions wing Adams

"And it'll be exciting for them and for the Welsh public to see Warren back."

Gatland led Wales to three Grand Slams during his previous 12-year reign, also reaching the semi-finals of the 2011 and 2019 World Cups.

The 59-year-old New Zealander will take charge of next year's Six Nations and Rugby World Cup, and potentially the 2027 tournament.

Gatland has also been Lions head coach on three occasions, winning 2-1 in Australia 2013, drawing in New Zealand 2017 and losing 2-1 in South Africa 2021.

Despite having played under Gatland for both Wales and the Lions, Adams says how Gatland achieves his success still remains something of a mystery.

"He knows how to get the best out of players," said Adams, 27, who has played 40 Tests for Wales and one for the Lions.

"I can't quite pinpoint exactly what he does to do that but he always gets a reaction, he's very good at that.

"He creates a very good working environment as well, if you speak to anyone who's worked under him or for him in any department it's a very good environment. Those two things leads into performances on the field and that's what makes the whole squad as a general successful.

"He's a very good coach, his record speaks for itself, so it will be interesting."

Losing your job 'never nice'

During Pivac's final year in charge, Wales won just three out of 12 games and with a World Cup looming next year the Welsh Rugby Union hierarchy decided on a change at the top, as their counterparts at the Rugby Football Union have also opted to do by relieving Eddie Jones of his England role.

"It's never nice to see anybody lose their job in any sport, especially your national side," Adams said.

"There's obviously tough decisions people above us had to make which was for them and we have to respect them.

Josh Adams (left) with Wayne Pivac during Wales' preparations for the Autumn Nations Series

"As a playing group our focus turns back to our club sides and putting a string of performances together, because we all know how quick the Six Nations comes around from the autumn and being back in the swing of international rugby.

"It's difficult to put finger on [what went wrong]. There could be a umber of aspects why. As players you try and focus on performing and delivering game plan as best as you can.

"Obviously playing for Wales is special to us all, so making sure you're fronting up and representing your country in the right matter, that's all you can do, any decisions away from the game is above our heads so you have to keep your heads down and respect them.

"All the decisions that had been made were made after we left camp so we haven't really spoken much about it as a group.

"The majority of the international boys that featured in that last game were given a week off while the regions were in South Africa, so we haven't had a discussion around that.

"The decisions were for Steve and the board above us, out of our hands, and they're the decisions they make and are in the positions to make, so we have to just focus on ourselves and now perform well to try and get picked for the Six Nations."