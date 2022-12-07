Close menu

Eddie Jones: Success? Failure? Former England coach divides opinion to the end

By Chris JonesBBC rugby union correspondent

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments122

Eddie Jones
Jones won 73% of Tests during his time in charge of England - a higher percentage than any of his predecessors

It ended a bit like it began, with Eddie Jones rushed out of Twickenham with the same haste he was brought in.

It was never the Rugby Football Union's long-term plan to appoint Jones in 2015 - Stuart Lancaster had five years left on his contract - and it was never the plan to sack him now, just nine months before a Rugby World Cup for which he was so assiduously preparing.

Analysing the Jones era is hard. He splits a room, and the England fans, like no other coach before him.

Is he England's best ever, who presided over a record-equalling winning run and the greatest performance in English rugby history? Or did he inherit a strong squad from Lancaster, fall short when it mattered most, then struggle to kick on from 2019?

Similarly, there is a lingering feeling the era has ended a year too soon, and he should have got the chance to shoot for the stars in France, at a tournament he knows better than anyone else. On the other hand, given the turbulent nature of the past seven years, it also feels like a minor miracle it lasted this long.

It all started so well, with Jones shaking up the England squad with his unique blend of humour, conviction, and defiance. A first Grand Slam in 13 years, a 17-match winning streak, and a rugby nation back dining at the game's top table; Jones fulfilling his brief, and much more.

Minor cracks were evident in 2017, as England were beaten in Dublin and Jones' fondness for conflict became more and more apparent. His tenure threatened to unravel a year later but come 2019, Jones had a squad fit and firing, with a statement victory at the start of the Six Nations - again in Dublin - showing what he and the team were capable of in World Cup year.

England arrived in Japan in good nick - a comfortable win over 14-man Argentina and the cancellation of the France game leaving them in top shape for the knockout stages. Two superb wins followed, Australia comfortably dispatched - a theme of the Jones era - before the flagship win against double reigning champions New Zealand.

Ever the planner, Jones had prepped England for this game for years, and he produced a coaching masterclass to dethrone the All Blacks. However, the perfect planning and preparation for the semi-final is juxtaposed with England's erratic display in the final; again, a curious contrast, like so much during Jones' tenure.

In hindsight, that was the moment for Jones and the RFU to shake hands and part ways, with England back as a feared force in the rugby world and Jones' legacy as one of the great coaches secured.

It was never the plan for him to go past 2019. In his first news conference, in November 2015, both Jones and RFU chief executive Ian Ritchie stressed this was a four-year project, by the end of which Jones would be in the Caribbean watching cricket and an assistant coach would be primed to take over.external-link

But as chief executives came and went, so did any succession plan. Steve Brown signed Jones on for another two years - again, with a brief to groom a replacement, before Bill Sweeney abandoned that and signed Jones up until 2023.

The years since 2019 were not entirely fruitless - England scooped a Triple Crown and Six Nations title in 2020, as well as an Autumn Nations Cup, albeit nabbed in extra time after struggling against a much-changed France.

But Jones' obsession with the World Cup seemed to take over, and the more he focused on the holy grail in France next year, the more the team seemed to lack a shape and identity amid the promises of jam tomorrow.

Eddie Jones
Jones took on the England role after overseeing Japan's Rugby World Cup campaign in 2015

After two poor Six Nations and constant talk of development and transition, the beating at the hands of South Africa and the boos of the Twickenham faithful were the last straw for the RFU hierarchy, although you could forgive Jones for feeling perturbed as to why the project the two parties had made together was abandoned so suddenly.

Frustrating and captivating in equal measure, Jones will be missed.

His public pronouncements - a scattergun of insights, wise-cracks, barbs and deflections - rarely failed in elevating the sport into the limelight, for reasons good and bad. Interviewing him was simultaneously a pleasure and challenge, with his thirst for conflict - whether with journalists, the opposition, or even English rugby as a whole - both getting him into trouble and helping to take the pressure off his team.

As a selector, he succeeded in bringing through some new players - although many more came and went - yet he also relied on the bulk of Lancaster's squad, and spent the last couple of years agonising whether to move on from them.

The clarity and conviction - such a hallmark of the early years - seemed to seep away, perhaps inevitable after seven years in one role; something Jones himself had warned against.external-link

As with the supporters, some players will be relieved Jones has gone, given his heavy-handed management style. Others will be sad, and wonder if any chance of glory in France next year has left with him.

Similarly, while some of Jones' assistant coaches and staff members speak fondly of his influence, many have struggled to make their mark over the years, finding themselves bit-part players in the Eddie Jones show, yet still pushed extremely hard by the man in charge.

His most recent crop of coaches is a curious blend, plucked from all corners of the world, as Jones continued the take-it-or-leave-it attitude towards the Premiership which was consistent through his reign.

Jones never did groom his successor as the RFU had once hoped - again, this was perhaps a fanciful ambition given his domineering personality.

Yet his likely successor, Steve Borthwick, owes so much of his coaching pedigree to Jones - working with him at Japan and England. If Borthwick is to be a success, English rugby will have Jones to thank.

When Jones was appointed, a number of former acquaintances commented that his tenure would either be an extraordinary success or an unmitigated disaster. The Six Nations titles and the World Cup final would ensure it was certainly not the latter, but just one Grand Slam in seven attempts and a disjointed final two years would ensure it isn't quite the former either.

Jones continues to split opinion right until the end.

Watch on iPlayer bannerWatch on iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

123 comments

  • Comment posted by Moosh, today at 13:42

    Until the 57 old farts are removed, it will be same old same old

    • Reply posted by richard, today at 13:47

      richard replied:
      I can tell you have an astute rugby ‘brain’

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 13:42

    Dear Chris Jones,

    As the rugby correspondent for this organisation, any chance we could actually have an opinion on this topic from you? Just for a change…!

    • Reply posted by EdwardLongshanks, today at 13:57

      EdwardLongshanks replied:
      No chance. Jones and Monye are the masters of fence-sitting, sucking up and glib platitudes. I can't bear their podcasts anymore.

  • Comment posted by runitback, today at 13:39

    One World Cup cycle too many tbh.
    Loved the first one thanks Eddie and good luck

  • Comment posted by BMan, today at 13:58

    Success overall. Unfortunately every coach has a best before date in a team set up and Eddie reached his. Doesn't take away from a relatively successful period in English rugby.

    • Reply posted by davebarnes, today at 14:20

      davebarnes replied:
      History of stifling naturally talented players.

      Forcing blackboard, rigid tactics on a team and discouraging any form of vision or flair.

  • Comment posted by Webb1, today at 13:55

    From a Welshman. Eddie has not got eveything right but one should also hang the blame on the rulers of the game in England. The players should also have a long look at themselves and their salaries!. We have the same problems in Wales.

    • Reply posted by JahLion, today at 14:10

      JahLion replied:
      Indeed, the salaries are ridiculous for a sport which doesn't generate enough cash to pay them. And they wonder why clubs are going to the wall and the regional structure in Wales is such a shambles.

      Create a new, financially viable British league using the four Welsh teams, Glasgow, Edinburgh and the six or eight most viable English clubs. It may transform the appeal of the domestic game here.

  • Comment posted by Dave Dog, today at 13:53

    His time was up and England were going backwards. The players also have to take some responsibility as many of them often played below par and recently could hardly string more than a few back moves together. It's also not good for people like Clive Woodward chipping in all the time. He only won the WC as Martin Johnson and the pack with Wilkinson's kicking with assists from Robertson did it all.

  • Comment posted by stan24, today at 13:48

    The Rfu is so antiquated and set in its ways, Sir Clive wanted changes for the better in 2003 when we were world beaters and the RFU wouldn't listen. Ive nothing against EJ but this England side had a total lack of control and discipline to succeed at the highest level constantly concede penalties.

    just regain a style and identity that was there in 2003 a team that just lets its rugby talk

    • Reply posted by bollers1, today at 13:50

      bollers1 replied:
      2003 style of rugby doesnt work anymore - stuff it up your jumper when all sides are robust makes for boring rugby - pick it up and run with it

  • Comment posted by Display Name, today at 14:08

    Inniatial success but ultimately a failure.

  • Comment posted by Cromwellsbrain, today at 14:04

    To be a successful international coach is so different from elite club coaching; the two benefit from each other and Jones has been away from setting the standards for too long. And it showed; England saw no progression whilst the evolution of the game in the Irish provinces, for example, is evident.

    Thank him for the good times and now hope for some personnel changes; the talent is out there!

  • Comment posted by HC, today at 13:56

    RFU are missing "the big picture" by sacking Eddie Jones. Whoever they replace him with, will do very well to get close to, never mind, match his wins per game ratio since he started. Thanks for the good times Eddie.

    • Reply posted by Lommerud2, today at 14:03

      Lommerud2 replied:
      EJ had a good start with England but he has underperformed for the last few years. With results going as they did it was inevitable that the RFU would decide to cut their losses and replace him.

  • Comment posted by Steampig, today at 13:52

    Success, FACT! All the best Eddie. Time to adapt and crack on England.

  • Comment posted by William H, today at 13:40

    depends on how you view it.... over the last year his record represents a failure, but his overall win rate of 73% is a resounding success..... but as the old adage goes, you are only as good as your last result.....

  • Comment posted by neilkd21, today at 14:17

    Look he is a good coach, he was vital advisor to the Boks in 07 when they won WC. He set Japan up to be a competitive team, beating the Boks. Had a good start with England, however he has seemed out of touch last few years, tactically poor, gone stale. The team has gone backwards so was right decision. A change for EJ might do him good

  • Comment posted by namesarehard, today at 14:12

    He was an excellent coach (and I think long term, will probably be viewed that way). However, he also stayed in the role for too long and presided over some incredibly dull rugby.

  • Comment posted by Brian the Bold, today at 14:06

    The Good, the Bad and the Ugly just about sums it up but no doubt about it he overstayed his time

  • Comment posted by Kev, today at 14:02

    Jones time as England boss has been a mixture of both brilliance and disappointment. His Grand Slam and the other two Six Nation title wins, as well as our success in the Australian test series and reaching the World Cup final in 2019 by beating the All Blacks are all highlights. However losing in the final in 2019, two very poor Six Nation finishes and recent results have all been low points.

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 13:38

    RFU knew exactly what they were getting with Jone, wC final, 3 6N’s, 1 GS, 73% wr!

    The guy knew what he was doing but not the smoothest in front of a microphone. As Matt Giteau says, he has never failed at a major tournament!!!

    • Reply posted by William H, today at 13:41

      William H replied:
      except he has... England has not won a world cup under his leadership.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 14:16

    Jones plus points :
    Players rated him as a coach and wanted to play for him.
    Knows how to get a team through WC.
    Was his own man.

    Minus points:
    Picked too many players on reputation and kept doing it.
    Said stupid things to media which was ammunition for opposition and didn't help Eng.
    Was too stubborn. He probably realised he should pick certain players but didnt because media/pundits said should

    • Reply posted by neilkd21, today at 14:20

      neilkd21 replied:
      Yeah would agree with that. Although it looked like the players had stopped playing for him lately. Itoje for example just looks a shadow of the world class player he is.

  • Comment posted by AriesBlue, today at 14:10

    Overall, good job. When improved performance keep being promised and are not evident, it works to move on. Thanks for the good times, Eddie, and your commitment to a national team that wasn't of your own country. However, I won't miss the abrasive pre-match digs at the opposition or the Lancaster-like insistence on picking players who aren't the best at their position just because you like them.

  • Comment posted by Polzoid, today at 14:07

    It’s a perennial problem for England coaches.
    Having so many potentially great players to select from.
    And having the courage to ditch some of the seasoned players who, for whatever reason can no longer deliver.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured