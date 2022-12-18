Close menu

Steve Borthwick: England appoint Leicester coach to replace Eddie Jones

By Becky GreyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments220

Steve Borthwick and Eddie Jones
Steve Borthwick was England forwards coach under Eddie Jones from 2015 to 2020

England have appointed Leicester's Steve Borthwick as new head coach of the men's national team, nine months before the World Cup begins in France.

The 43-year-old is joined by defence coach Kevin Sinfield, who he has worked with at Leicester since 2021.

Borthwick, who has been favourite to take the role since Eddie Jones was sacked, joins on a five-year contract.

"I want the whole country to be proud of us and to enjoy watching us play," said Borthwick.

He later added: "I know pride will count for nothing if we don't deliver. I was a little boy who fell in love with rugby watching the England team play. I want to shape a team that inspires."

The former England captain's first match in charge will be the Six Nations opener against Scotland on 4 February and the Rugby Football Union said the rest of his coaching team would be announced "in the coming weeks".

Borthwick and England will return to Twickenham for that match trying to regain the confidence of fans, with some booing after a 27-13 defeat by South Africa in November.

At Leicester, Richard Wigglesworth will end his playing career to step in as the club's interim head coach.

When Borthwick took over at Leicester in 2020, the club were struggling at the bottom of the Premiership, but he improved their fortunes to lead them to their first top-flight title in nine years last season.

Having worked as Jones' assistant with Japan and then England, he was expected to take the reins after the 2023 World Cup - but that date was brought forward after the side's poor run of form, as they won five of 12 Tests in 2022.

Borthwick's contract will run until the end of 2027 - taking England through two World Cups.

"I'm deeply honoured to be appointed England head coach, and I am very excited by the challenge," Borthwick said.

"The English game is full of talent and I want to build a winning team which makes the most of our huge potential and inspires young people to fall in love with rugby union the way I did.

"The hard work starts now and planning for the Guinness Six Nations and Rugby World Cup begins today. I will give it everything."

Borthwick was part of the coaching team on the British and Irish Lions' tour of New Zealand in 2017, which resulted in a drawn Test series.

As a player, he was a lock for Saracens and Bath, earning 57 England caps before retiring in 2014.

Rugby league great Sinfield joined Borthwick at Leicester as defence coach before the start of the 2021-22 season.

RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney described Borthwick as "our first-choice successor to Eddie" and said it is "the launch of a new age of English rugby".

Sweeney added of Jones' sacking: "The results were just not what we hoped for and what we expected. We felt we needed more momentum going into 2023."

He added: "Steve and Kevin's insight and first-hand knowledge of the players will be a great asset and everyone at the RFU is right behind them with our full support."

Off the pitch, Sinfield has raised more than £7m for charity in support of ex-Leeds rugby league team-mate Rob Burrow, who has motor neurone disease.

"It is a special moment to join England as a coach," Sinfield said.

"There is so much player talent in England and I am really looking forward to working with the wider squad of players to see what we can achieve together, especially with such a massive year ahead of us. "

'Borthwick has no time to waste' - analysis

BBC rugby union correspondent Chris Jones

Borthwick's appointment has been accelerated by Eddie Jones' sacking, and rather than going to the Rugby World Cup as a shadow member of the coaching team - as had been the plan - he will now be the main man in France.

He has no time to waste. As well as finalising the make-up of his coaching team, there are a matter of weeks before he will need to pick his Six Nations squad, and it would be no surprise if he leaned on a Leicester core which served him so well at Welford Road.

Scotland will be a challenge in their Six Nations opener at Twickenham, as they have dominated the Calcutta Cup in recent years, but that match, followed by another home game against Italy, is a kind pair of fixtures to get the new regime up and running, and quell the unrest from the supporters that was so evident at the end of the autumn.

Comments

Join the conversation

223 comments

  • Comment posted by BeardedRainbow24, today at 12:19

    Wish him the best of luck. I hope he’s not subject to the same level of hate from the media and “fans” when he inevitably goes through a rough patch at some point.

    • Reply posted by Blott, today at 12:27

      Blott replied:
      It’s inevitable in the modern era that online stick will follow…..

      It’s only what the press have done for years…. Build them up and knock them down

  • Comment posted by David, today at 12:12

    As a Tigers fan I am gutted. As and England fan I am overjoyed.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:49

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      He is just another Eddie Jones but much taller and less talkative with the media

  • Comment posted by Blott, today at 12:25

    Englands core strength has always been the pack and Borthwick will re-establish that, it might not be champagne rugby but it will probably be winning rugby

    As a taff I enjoyed Eddie’s reign of chaos, and as a rugby fan I’m now looking forward to seeing Borthwick & Gatlands 1st squads…..

    Will Borthwick rip up Eddie’s squad ? Will Gatland drop AWJ ?

    Exciting times 🏉

    • Reply posted by Jon B, today at 12:48

      Jon B replied:
      not sure he's allowed to rip up Eddie's squad - Eddie wasn't allowed to rip up Lancaster's squad when he came in - had to be done over time

  • Comment posted by Dragon27, today at 12:30

    From a Welshman I think a really good appointment. Fantastic coach and with his team will get England in a good place. Pity he hadn’t stayed at the Tigers for us.

  • Comment posted by SarriesFan, today at 12:12

    Good luck Steve!

    • Reply posted by Raedwulf, today at 12:35

      Raedwulf replied:
      Indeed! He certainly has the pedigree on all counts - playing & coaching - so let's hope he can translate his success to England.

      I'm not going to get my hopes up over the RWC; so long as he can show some steady improvement in the way we play and, especially, our discipline over the next couple of years, I'll take that. This RWC comes too soon, methinks...

  • Comment posted by StuS, today at 12:30

    As a Scotland supporter, this makes me nervous of my chances of gloating again. The team would have raised their game regardless of which new manager and team. Much respect for these two.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:37

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      No need to be nervous when Scotland has Gregor Townsend as their coach

  • Comment posted by Grumpybear, today at 12:16

    Just one wish -please play players in their correct positions... please Steve.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:25

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      He will be doing the same things Eddie Jones did. Chip off the old block

  • Comment posted by it is all going panwards, today at 12:14

    👍. Good choice. Still with thanks to EJ, whatever one thinks. KS should also be a fine coach. Here’s to the 6N.

  • Comment posted by RobertJ, today at 12:30

    Can't really understand why people are griping already. He's the obvious outstanding candidate (the NZ RFU were not going to release Roberston, before anyone brings that up again) with an excellent coaching record (his time under EJ coincided with England's best period for a long time). He clearly knows how to motivate players - witness the turnaround at Leics - and works well with Sinfield.

    • Reply posted by Blott, today at 12:33

      Blott replied:
      Scott Robertson

  • Comment posted by fairminded, today at 12:13

    Hopefully we will see a few of Jones' untouchables dropped and replaced by much better players who are in form. A new captain and players playing in their usual positions, not rocket science.

    • Reply posted by jNe, today at 13:00

      jNe replied:
      Well France spent ten years constantly chopping and changing based on form, and look what that got them, an incoherent, undisciplined mess. There's a lot to be said for having a backbone of tried and true players who might not be in form but know what needs done in big matches.

  • Comment posted by Seven bells, today at 12:35

    The 6 Nations are loading up with ex Rugby League players! Andy Farrell at Ireland, Shaun Edwards in France and now probably Kevin Sinfield for England. Extraordinary developments.

    • Reply posted by Linalmeemow, today at 12:38

      Linalmeemow replied:
      I assume they've noticed how incredible dull RL has become over the past few years and want no further part in it...

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 12:14

    Congrats to Steve

    And glad to have Kevin involved.

    I would love to see a great attack coach join them, and I would think Nick Evans would be a good choice.

    Who ever joins them, I hope it is for at least 4 years.

    • Reply posted by orc, today at 13:23

      orc replied:
      Hands off Nick Evans, he’s still moulding the Quins attack!!!

  • Comment posted by Mattsicles, today at 12:30

    Perfect choice. Tigers will be annoyed, but I'm sure the groundwork Borthwick has done at the club will keep them winning. Now watch how England will love defending. Sir Kev will be the driving force of attitude and tempo in the coaching set up.

    • Reply posted by jNe, today at 13:01

      jNe replied:
      Defending might win club matches but it won't win international sides WCs.

  • Comment posted by Billywhizz, today at 12:26

    Great news, good luck to him and Kevin Sinfield.

    • Reply posted by Yarders, today at 13:13

      Yarders replied:
      Sir Kev

  • Comment posted by Winnie the Pooh, today at 12:23

    Hopefully the team will improve and the right players are picked to play in the right positions

  • Comment posted by WPL, today at 12:16

    I would have been shocked to hear anything other than this. Awaiting the next step now. Who will he stick with?
    Good luck, Tigers. Big loss.

    • Reply posted by Blott, today at 12:28

      Blott replied:
      Borthwick has that Sarries past……

      ….will he drop Mako, Billy ?

      I’m looking forward to seeing his & Gatlands 1st squads, loads of selection debates for both

  • Comment posted by How it is, today at 12:14

    It has been the obvious choice for some time, but what is he really going to do better than Eddie? I hope it is not another Johnson like appointment.

    • Reply posted by Jason Whyte, today at 12:27

      Jason Whyte replied:
      He lasted 7 years as Eddie's understudy (which I think is longer than anyone else) and then rescued Tigers from relegation before taking them to the Premiership title. Johnson, on the other hand, had no coaching experience at all.

      I doubt he's as visionary as Eddie, but I'd expect him to get better short term performances out of the squad. Who can say how that will translate to the RWC, though?

  • Comment posted by gazza, today at 12:26

    englands gain and tigers loss. to lose borthwick and sinfield. hopefully he will change england fortunes can do no worse.

  • Comment posted by Neil W, today at 12:14

    Good luck Steve..let’s try to play a more attractive game

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:50

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Did he do that at Leicester

  • Comment posted by WPL, today at 12:33

    Somehow, I can’t see Borthwick taking them off to play games on the beach and inviting athletes to give them pep talks on handling pressure.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured