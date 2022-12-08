Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Francois van Wyk is in his second season with Leicester Tigers

Prop Francois van Wyk will miss Leicester Tigers' opening two European Champions Cup fixtures after receiving a three-week ban for a dangerous tackle in last Saturday's draw with Bristol.

The 31-year-old was shown a red card for his second-half tackle on former team-mate Ellis Genge.

Van Wyk can have the ban reduced to two weeks if he completes a coaching intervention course.

It, however, will still mean he misses games against Ospreys and Clermont.

Failure to do the course will also see the South African miss Leicester's Premiership game against Gloucester on 24 December.