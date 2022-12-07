Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Darcy Graham scored a try against New Zealand and a hat-trick against Argentina during Scotland's autumn series

Scotland wing Darcy Graham is expected to be out until February with a knee injury.

The 25-year-old will miss Edinburgh's upcoming matches with Saracens, Castres, Glasgow Warriors, Zebre and Sharks.

The first match of Scotland's Six Nations is away to England on 4 February (16:45 GMT).

Graham went off injured during the first half of Edinburgh's loss to Munster on Friday.

The wing has scored 80 points in 33 Tests for Scotland and been with Edinburgh since 2017.

Edinburgh visit Saracens in the first of two Champions Cup meetings of the sides on Sunday.

Prop Pierre Schoeman says he hopes the opener "helps us to fire up".

"The pressure is much more on us to be at our best, whether that's in the carry, the contact area or set-piece," the Scotland international said.

"It's almost like Test-match rugby for these big European games, especially against Saracens, who are on form.

"I know some of their players are going to come back full of confidence to club rugby after the autumn Tests and they are going to want to prove themselves.

"You can't have weak moments or lack of focus in these games because good quality sides like that will sniff you out and catch you."