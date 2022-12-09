Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Teenager Joe Jenkins signed his first professional contract with Bristol this summer

European Challenge Cup Perpignan: (5) 5 Try: Eru Bristol:(19) 19 Tries: Piutau, Harding, Jenkins Cons: MacGinty 2

Bristol marked their return to the Challenge Cup with a win over Perpignan at Stade Aime Giral.

Tries from Charles Piutau, Fitz Harding and Joe Jenkins helped Bristol race to a 19-0 lead over the Top14 side in the first 32 minutes.

Prop Shahn Eru pulled one back for the hosts right on half-time, before a pointless second half.

Bristol take four points and next face Zebre in the second of their four Pool A matches on 18 December.

The last time Bristol contested the Challenge Cup was in 2019-2020 when they went on to lift the trophy, having spent the past two years in the Champions Cup.

Piutau scored Bristol's first try inside two minutes, barging over from close range as the Bears recycled the ball following a line-out, before Harding ran in to double the lead.

Jenkins, 19, and on his European debut, added the third in the corner but lock Eru put Perpignan on the scoreboard with the last play of the first half.

The win was the first for Bristol in five matches in all competitions, stretching back to 15 October.

Perpignan: Goutard; Crossdale, Sawaileau, Duguivalu, Dubois; Fernandez, Rodor; Lotrian, Velarte, Fia, Labouteley, Shahn, Bachelier, Shields, Oviedo.

Replacements: Montgaillard, Chiocci, Fakatika, Tuilagi, Moro, Viola, Labrode, Forner.

Bristol: Piutau; Morahan, Radradra, Jenkins, Ibitoye; MacGinty, Porter; Thomas, Thacker, Lahiff, Batley, Vui, Luatua (c), Heenan, Harding.

Replacements: Kerr, Woolmore, Tyack, Stooke, Thomas, Whiteley, Sheedy, Lloyd.

Referee: Chris Busby