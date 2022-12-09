Bristol back Luke Morahan has scored 47 tries during five years with the club so far

Bristol winger Luke Morahan has been granted an early release from his contract to join Top14 side Bayonne.

The 32-year-old, who was out of contract next summer, will join the French club on 28 December.

Morahan signed for the Bears ahead of the 2017-18 season when the club was in the Championship and has scored 47 tries in 107 appearances so far.

He has played eight times this season and is due to start against Perpignan in the Challenge Cup on Friday.

"Luke was out of contract next summer and keen to stay," Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam said.

"While we were obviously keen to keep somebody of his quality and experience, the challenges of the reduced salary cap mean it's impossible to keep hold of every player - a challenge that we are seeing across the Premiership now.

"With everything he has achieved and contributed here, we feel this is the right decision and we know he will give everything to the club over December."

Morahan 'proud' of time with Bristol

If selected to play, Morahan's final match will be away at Harlequins in the Premiership on 27 December.

"I am so proud of everything that we have achieved at the club during my time here and how far the Bears have progressed," Morahan said. external-link

"There are so many highlights and I depart knowing that everything is in place for the next guys who pull on the jersey."