Dan Biggar made his senior Wales debut against Canada in November 2008.

Wales fly-half Dan Biggar will make his Toulon debut in their European Challenge Cup tie against Zebre in Parma.

Biggar, 33, suffered a knee injury in what proved to be his last appearance for Northampton Saints against Wasps in October.

He missed the Autumn internationals and a chance to his 103 Wales caps.

The former Osprey spent four years at Northampton, scoring 614 points in 69 games.

He will take the field for Toulon in a team led by veteran Italian number eight Sergio Parisse, showing 10 changes from their last league defeat at home to Racing.

Biggar could make his first home appearance for the Mediterranean coast club against Bath on Saturday 17 December, while their next Top 14 game is at home to Lyon five days later.

Wales coach Warren Gatland will be keen to have Biggar fully firing for the Six Nations after he started 11 matches in a row before his injury, captaining Wales to their first win in South Africa.