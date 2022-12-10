Close menu

Heineken Champions Cup: La Rochelle 46-12 Northampton - holders thump Saints

Dillyn Leyds
La Rochelle wing Dillyn Leyds sealed the bonus point with the fourth try before half time
Heineken Champions Cup: La Rochelle v Northampton Saints
La Rochelle (32) 46
Tries: Dulin, Bourgarit, Boudehent, Leyds, Alldritt, Seuteni Pens: Hastoy 2 Cons: Hastoy 5
Northampton (0) 12
Tries: Ramm, Proctor Con: Smith

Holders La Rochelle began their Heineken Champions Cup defence with a thumping 46-12 bonus-point win over Northampton Saints.

The hosts were dominant and wrapped up the bonus in the first half after tries by Brice Dulin, Pierre Bourgarit, Pierre Boudehent and Dillyn Leyds.

Gregory Alldritt charged down a clearance to score a fifth try before Ulupano Seuteni added a sixth.

Saints improved late on as James Ramm and Matt Proctor scored consolations.

Line-ups

Northampton Saints: Furbank; Ramm, Proctor, Dingwall, Freeman; Smith, James; Waller, Smith, Hill, Salakaia-Loto, Ribbans, Coles, Hinkley, Ludlam (c).

Replacements: Matavesi, Iyogun, Painter, Lawes, Scott-Young, Augustus, Mitchell, Hutchinson.

La Rochelle: Dulin: Leyds, Seuteni, Danty, Boudehent; Hastoy, Kerr-Barlow; Wardi, Bourgarit, Atonio, Lavault, Skelton, Bourdeau, Tanga, Alldritt.

Replacements: Lespiaucq, Aouf, Sclavi, Sazy, Boudehent, Berjon, Botia, Alonso

