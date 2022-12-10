Heineken Champions Cup: La Rochelle 46-12 Northampton - holders thump Saints
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
|Heineken Champions Cup: La Rochelle v Northampton Saints
|La Rochelle (32) 46
|Tries: Dulin, Bourgarit, Boudehent, Leyds, Alldritt, Seuteni Pens: Hastoy 2 Cons: Hastoy 5
|Northampton (0) 12
|Tries: Ramm, Proctor Con: Smith
Holders La Rochelle began their Heineken Champions Cup defence with a thumping 46-12 bonus-point win over Northampton Saints.
The hosts were dominant and wrapped up the bonus in the first half after tries by Brice Dulin, Pierre Bourgarit, Pierre Boudehent and Dillyn Leyds.
Gregory Alldritt charged down a clearance to score a fifth try before Ulupano Seuteni added a sixth.
Saints improved late on as James Ramm and Matt Proctor scored consolations.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Northampton Saints: Furbank; Ramm, Proctor, Dingwall, Freeman; Smith, James; Waller, Smith, Hill, Salakaia-Loto, Ribbans, Coles, Hinkley, Ludlam (c).
Replacements: Matavesi, Iyogun, Painter, Lawes, Scott-Young, Augustus, Mitchell, Hutchinson.
La Rochelle: Dulin: Leyds, Seuteni, Danty, Boudehent; Hastoy, Kerr-Barlow; Wardi, Bourgarit, Atonio, Lavault, Skelton, Bourdeau, Tanga, Alldritt.
Replacements: Lespiaucq, Aouf, Sclavi, Sazy, Boudehent, Berjon, Botia, Alonso
- Obsessed with... SAS Rogue Heroes: Dive into the action behind the scenes of the epic drama
- Match of the Day Top 10: The greatest World Cup Games ranked