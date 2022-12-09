Welsh club rugby results
Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby
Welsh club rugby results, 9-11 December
Indigo Premiership Group
Bridgend P - P Llanelli
Merthyr 24 - 40 Newport
Pontypridd 22 - 23 Ebbw Vale
RGC 40 - 3 Carmarthen Quins
Swansea P - P Llandovery
Admiral National Championship
Cross Keys P - P Beddau
Neath P - P Maesteg Quins
Pontypool P - P Narberth
Tata Steel P - P Bargoed
Trebanos P - P Bedwas
Ystalyfera P - P Cardiff Met
Ystrad Rhondda P - P Glamorgan Wanderers
Admiral National Leagues
Division 1 East
Blaenavon P - P Bedlinog
Brecon P - P Brynmawr
Dowlais P - P Monmouth
Newbridge P - P Nelson
Pontypool United P - P Risca
Senghenydd P - P Penallta
Division 1 East Central
Cambrian Welfare P - P Rumney
Mountain Ash P - P Porth Harlequins
Rhiwbina 22 - 5 Dinas Powys
St Josephs 31 - 20 Barry
Treorchy P - P St Peters
Ynysybwl P - P Rhydyfelin
Division 1 North
Bala P - P Llangefni
Caernarfon P - P Dinbych
COBRA P - P Llandudno
Dolgellau P - P Bethesda
Ruthin P - P Pwllheli
Division 1 West Central
Ammanford P - P Glynneath
Birchgrove P - P Dunvant
Brynamman P - P Tondu
Kenfig Hill P - P Bridgend Athletic
Nantyffyllon P - P Bonymaen
Waunarlwydd P - P Skewen
Division 1 West
Gowerton P - P Newcastle Emlyn
Llanelli Wanderers P - P Penclawdd
Llangennech P - P Gorseinon
Pembroke P - P Felinfoel
Whitland 13 - 23 Crymych
Yr Hendy P - P Aberystwyth
Division 2 East
Abergavenny 45 - 15 Croesyceiliog
Blackwood P - P Oakdale
Caldicot 22 - 36 Caerleon
Talywain P - P Newport HSOB
Ynysddu P - P Cwmbran
Division 2 East Central
Aberdare P - P Abercynon
Caerphilly P - P Abercwmboi
Cowbridge P - P Treharris
Gilfach Goch 20 - 12 Llantrisant
Llanishen P - P Cilfynydd
Taffs Well P - P Llantwit Fardre
Division 2 North
Abergele 18 - 15 Newtown
Bangor 10 - 20 Mold
Colwyn Bay P - P Wrexham
Nant Conwy II 51 - 5 Welshpool
Shotton Steel P - P Rhyl & District
Division 2 West Central
Bridgend Sports P - P Ystradgynlais
Heol y Cyw P - P Resolven
Morriston 64 - 7 Pyle
Pencoed P - P Aberavon Quins
Porthcawl 15 - 22 Maesteg Celtic
Division 2 West
Carmarthen Athletic P - P Nantgaredig
Fishguard P - P Burry Port
Kidwelly P - P Tycroes
Loughor P - P Milford Haven
Mumbles P - P Pontarddulais
Tenby United 49 - 0 Pontyberem
Division 3 East
Abercarn P - P Abertysswg
Garndiffaith P - P Usk
Llanhilleth P - P RTB Ebbw Vale
Machen P - P Tredegar Ironsides
Rhymney P - P Blaina
Division 3 East Central
Canton 53 - 21 Tylorstown
CR Cymry Caerdydd P - P Penarth
Fairwater P - P Old Illtydians
Penygraig P - P Pentyrch
Pontyclun P - P Cardiff Quins
St Albans P - P Llanharan
Division 3 North East
COBRA II P - P Llanidloes
Machynlleth P - P Bro Gwernant
Rhosllanerchrugog P - P Mold II
Wrexham II P - P Flint
Division 3 North West
Bro Ffestiniog P - P Llangefni II
Caernarfon II P - P Holyhead
Menai Bridge 15 - 7 Rhyl & District II
Pwllheli II P - P Llandudno II
Division 3 West Central
Baglan P - P Abercrave
Cwmgors P - P Taibach
Cwmllynfell P - P Aberavon Green Stars
Nantymoel P - P Cwmafan
Swansea Uplands 16 - 23 Vardre
Tonmawr 24 - 23 Bryncoch
Division 3 West A
Aberaeron 18 - 17 Lampeter Town
Cardigan 7 - 19 St Clears
Laugharne 23 - 22 Neyland
Llanybydder 31 - 10 Llangwm
St Davids 12 - 10 Pembroke Dock Quins
Tregaron P - P Haverfordwest
Division 3 West B
Betws P - P Amman United
Llandeilo P - P Cefneithin
Llangadog P - P Bynea
New Dock Stars P - P Llandybie
Penygroes 28 - 25 Tumble
Trimsaran P - P Furnace United
Division 4 East
Blackwood Stars P - P New Panteg
Hafodyrynys P - P Newport Saracens
Nantyglo P - P Bedwellty
New Tredegar P - P Fleur De Lys
St Julians HSOB P - P Chepstow
Whitehead P - P Trinant
Division 4 East Central
Gwernyfed P - P Ynysowen
Llantwit Major 10 - 16 Llandaff
Old Penarthians P - P Wattstown
Tonyrefail P - P Caerau Ely
Treherbert P - P Llandaff North
Division 4 West Central
Alltwen P - P Pontrhydyfen
Bryncethin P - P Briton Ferry
Glais P - P Maesteg
Glyncorrwg P - P Neath Athletic
Penlan P - P Cefn Cribwr
Division 5 East
Bettws P - P Brynithel
Crickhowell 35 - 10 Pontllanfraith
Hollybush P - P Beaufort
Division 5 East Central
Cardiff Internationals P - P Hirwaun
Ferndale P - P Brackla
Llandrindod Wells P - P Tref y Clawdd
Ogmore Vale P - P Cardiff Saracens
Pontycymmer 52 - 0 Sully Sports
Division 5 West Central
Cwmgwrach P - P Banwen
Cwmtwrch P - P South Gower
Pantyffynnon P - P Tonna
Pontardawe P - P Rhigos
Pontyates 39 - 15 Fall Bay
Seven Sisters P - P Penybanc
Division 6 East
Abersychan P - P West Mon
Hartridge 29 - 22 Girling
Magor P - P Trefil
Old Tyleryan P - P Cwmcarn United