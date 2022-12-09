Close menu

Welsh club rugby results

Welsh club rugby results, 9-11 December

Indigo Premiership Group

Bridgend P - P Llanelli

Merthyr 24 - 40 Newport

Pontypridd 22 - 23 Ebbw Vale

RGC 40 - 3 Carmarthen Quins

Swansea P - P Llandovery

Admiral National Championship

Cross Keys P - P Beddau

Neath P - P Maesteg Quins

Pontypool P - P Narberth

Tata Steel P - P Bargoed

Trebanos P - P Bedwas

Ystalyfera P - P Cardiff Met

Ystrad Rhondda P - P Glamorgan Wanderers

Admiral National Leagues

Division 1 East

Blaenavon P - P Bedlinog

Brecon P - P Brynmawr

Dowlais P - P Monmouth

Newbridge P - P Nelson

Pontypool United P - P Risca

Senghenydd P - P Penallta

Division 1 East Central

Cambrian Welfare P - P Rumney

Mountain Ash P - P Porth Harlequins

Rhiwbina 22 - 5 Dinas Powys

St Josephs 31 - 20 Barry

Treorchy P - P St Peters

Ynysybwl P - P Rhydyfelin

Division 1 North

Bala P - P Llangefni

Caernarfon P - P Dinbych

COBRA P - P Llandudno

Dolgellau P - P Bethesda

Ruthin P - P Pwllheli

Division 1 West Central

Ammanford P - P Glynneath

Birchgrove P - P Dunvant

Brynamman P - P Tondu

Kenfig Hill P - P Bridgend Athletic

Nantyffyllon P - P Bonymaen

Waunarlwydd P - P Skewen

Division 1 West

Gowerton P - P Newcastle Emlyn

Llanelli Wanderers P - P Penclawdd

Llangennech P - P Gorseinon

Pembroke P - P Felinfoel

Whitland 13 - 23 Crymych

Yr Hendy P - P Aberystwyth

Division 2 East

Abergavenny 45 - 15 Croesyceiliog

Blackwood P - P Oakdale

Caldicot 22 - 36 Caerleon

Talywain P - P Newport HSOB

Ynysddu P - P Cwmbran

Division 2 East Central

Aberdare P - P Abercynon

Caerphilly P - P Abercwmboi

Cowbridge P - P Treharris

Gilfach Goch 20 - 12 Llantrisant

Llanishen P - P Cilfynydd

Taffs Well P - P Llantwit Fardre

Division 2 North

Abergele 18 - 15 Newtown

Bangor 10 - 20 Mold

Colwyn Bay P - P Wrexham

Nant Conwy II 51 - 5 Welshpool

Shotton Steel P - P Rhyl & District

Division 2 West Central

Bridgend Sports P - P Ystradgynlais

Heol y Cyw P - P Resolven

Morriston 64 - 7 Pyle

Pencoed P - P Aberavon Quins

Porthcawl 15 - 22 Maesteg Celtic

Division 2 West

Carmarthen Athletic P - P Nantgaredig

Fishguard P - P Burry Port

Kidwelly P - P Tycroes

Loughor P - P Milford Haven

Mumbles P - P Pontarddulais

Tenby United 49 - 0 Pontyberem

Division 3 East

Abercarn P - P Abertysswg

Garndiffaith P - P Usk

Llanhilleth P - P RTB Ebbw Vale

Machen P - P Tredegar Ironsides

Rhymney P - P Blaina

Division 3 East Central

Canton 53 - 21 Tylorstown

CR Cymry Caerdydd P - P Penarth

Fairwater P - P Old Illtydians

Penygraig P - P Pentyrch

Pontyclun P - P Cardiff Quins

St Albans P - P Llanharan

Division 3 North East

COBRA II P - P Llanidloes

Machynlleth P - P Bro Gwernant

Rhosllanerchrugog P - P Mold II

Wrexham II P - P Flint

Division 3 North West

Bro Ffestiniog P - P Llangefni II

Caernarfon II P - P Holyhead

Menai Bridge 15 - 7 Rhyl & District II

Pwllheli II P - P Llandudno II

Division 3 West Central

Baglan P - P Abercrave

Cwmgors P - P Taibach

Cwmllynfell P - P Aberavon Green Stars

Nantymoel P - P Cwmafan

Swansea Uplands 16 - 23 Vardre

Tonmawr 24 - 23 Bryncoch

Division 3 West A

Aberaeron 18 - 17 Lampeter Town

Cardigan 7 - 19 St Clears

Laugharne 23 - 22 Neyland

Llanybydder 31 - 10 Llangwm

St Davids 12 - 10 Pembroke Dock Quins

Tregaron P - P Haverfordwest

Division 3 West B

Betws P - P Amman United

Llandeilo P - P Cefneithin

Llangadog P - P Bynea

New Dock Stars P - P Llandybie

Penygroes 28 - 25 Tumble

Trimsaran P - P Furnace United

Division 4 East

Blackwood Stars P - P New Panteg

Hafodyrynys P - P Newport Saracens

Nantyglo P - P Bedwellty

New Tredegar P - P Fleur De Lys

St Julians HSOB P - P Chepstow

Whitehead P - P Trinant

Division 4 East Central

Gwernyfed P - P Ynysowen

Llantwit Major 10 - 16 Llandaff

Old Penarthians P - P Wattstown

Tonyrefail P - P Caerau Ely

Treherbert P - P Llandaff North

Division 4 West Central

Alltwen P - P Pontrhydyfen

Bryncethin P - P Briton Ferry

Glais P - P Maesteg

Glyncorrwg P - P Neath Athletic

Penlan P - P Cefn Cribwr

Division 5 East

Bettws P - P Brynithel

Crickhowell 35 - 10 Pontllanfraith

Hollybush P - P Beaufort

Division 5 East Central

Cardiff Internationals P - P Hirwaun

Ferndale P - P Brackla

Llandrindod Wells P - P Tref y Clawdd

Ogmore Vale P - P Cardiff Saracens

Pontycymmer 52 - 0 Sully Sports

Division 5 West Central

Cwmgwrach P - P Banwen

Cwmtwrch P - P South Gower

Pantyffynnon P - P Tonna

Pontardawe P - P Rhigos

Pontyates 39 - 15 Fall Bay

Seven Sisters P - P Penybanc

Division 6 East

Abersychan P - P West Mon

Hartridge 29 - 22 Girling

Magor P - P Trefil

Old Tyleryan P - P Cwmcarn United

